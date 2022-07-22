Police, family of slain 20-year-old seek clues in park shooting

Gift Article Share

Chrystal Faison-Craven bounced her 1-year-old granddaughter in her arms Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Upper Marlboro park where her son was killed. Skye Brown smiled as she was let down to walk around, with a purple stuffed toy in hand, staying close to her grandmother’s hip and away from the area near the basketball courts, where in early May, her father was gunned down.

Faison-Craven, 49, had gathered with family and police before officers began canvassing the surrounding neighborhoods to seek any new information from community members about the fatal shooting of her 20-year-old son, Jason Faison.

It was their third time canvassing the area, police said. An officer knocked on doors, passed out fliers detailing the unsolved homicide and encouraged residents to spread the word. Some residents answered their doors, nodding that they had heard about the killing at nearby Holloway Estates Park. No arrests have been made yet.

On May 3, at about 8:09 p.m., police found Faison with gunshot wounds in the 9900 block of Rosaryville Road, Lt. Shane Goudreau, commander of the Prince George’s County Police Homicide Division said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Goudreau said according to an initial investigation there was some type of dispute between an armed person and Faison, and the armed person pulled out a gun, shooting Faison “several times.” Police are still investigating a motive.

Detectives have been working diligently and following every lead, said Goudreau. However, he said, working with the community will help solve the case.

“A young daughter is growing up without a father,” Goudreau said. “We know that there were people out there that night when this happened. The park was bustling with people. ... We’re looking for anybody else who may have been out that night that saw something, no matter how small they think it might be.”

As of Thursday, Prince George’s County police have investigated 51 homicides this year compared to 71 the same time last year, police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said.

Faison was Faison-Craven’s youngest child and the third one who has died, she said. He is her only child killed by gun violence. She has one living child left, a daughter.

“Loss is the worst, period,” Faison-Craven said. “But to lose your child to the negligence of someone else is extremely hard.”

Faison was a graduate of Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro and worked at a flower shop, Faison-Craven said. Since he was 3 years old, he had a passion for riding bikes, and later, four-wheelers. Faison would repair cars and motorcycles for family members and friends and wanted to start his own business, taking after his father, his mother said.

Faison-Craven said she knew her son was going to be a great father because of his “fun-loving, beautiful spirit.” Skye and her son had “an amazing relationship,” she said.

The family now showers Skye with pictures of him to keep his memory alive, she said. The 1-year-old will kiss them and rub on her father’s urn that sits at their house, Faison-Craven said.

“He has a child that he’s not even going to be able to watch grow up, get married, start the first day of school. None of those things,” Faison-Craven said.

“I just hope somebody ... might have saw something, even if — no matter how small or how big they may think it is,” she said. “Just tell someone because that might just be the answer to it all, to give this family closure.”

