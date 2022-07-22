Franchot concedes in tight, unsettled Md. Democratic governor’s race

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot acknowledged that he cannot win the Democratic primary race for governor Friday, as two other candidates tallied more votes in the slow-going count of mail-in ballots. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Franchot conceded to best-selling author Wes Moore, a political newcomer who lead early returns in the race, saying in a Facebook post Moore had won the race.

Moore leads former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez in the primary contest, but the race remains unsettled, with tens of thousands of mail-in ballots still uncounted.

Some television networks declared Moore the winner Friday morning, but The Washington Post and the Associated Press viewed the race as too early to call, given the large number of mail-in votes still to be counted statewide. AP estimates that 31 percent of all votes cast have yet to be tabulated, including 46 percent in Montgomery County, where Perez leads Moore by a wide margin.

Perez’s campaign manager Sean Downey said in a statement: “Put simply, it’s too early to call this race.”

Regardless, Franchot’s concession sets up an end to a more than three-decade run in public office when his current term expires in January. Franchot served as the state’s chief tax collector for 16 years, after 20 years spent representing Takoma Park in the House of Delegates. He evolved from a liberal crusader to a fiscally conservative figure who often operated independently from the Democratic Party establishment.

With high name recognition and a big war-chest built up over years without primary challengers, Franchot entered the 2022 contest as the nominal front-runner. He stayed near the top of polls as many voters remained undecided, but he never dramatically built a lead in the 10-candidate field.

By Friday, he was still in third place, trailing Perez by more than 30,000 votes.

“I am incredibly grateful to all of our supporters and volunteers who believed in a our vision for a competent government that gets results every Marylander can see and feel,” Franchot’s statement said, pledging to help elect a fellow Democrat in November.

Franchot had long eyed the state’s top job and ran a campaign designed to appeal across party lines in November. He described himself as socially liberal and fiscally moderate, questioning whether the state could afford to fully implement a costly education program heralded by Democrats in the General Assembly.

Despite his decades in office, Franchot, 74, cast himself as an outsider to the political establishment. He was an ally of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on the Board of Public Works, a three-member panel that oversees state contracts, and was critical in helping the governor push through transportation projects, such as the Purple Line.

He championed new regulations for the craft beer industry, and campaigned against political enemies. In 2018, he backed a primary challenge to iconic, then-Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a fellow Democrat. He railed against fellow Democrats in his efforts to fix failing school air-conditioning systems in Baltimore County and City, where some students are sent home on hot days when classrooms become unbearable.

This year, Franchot called for the state to suspend its gas tax and lobbied the legislature to cut bigger tax breaks when federal coronavirus relief flooded state balance sheets. His campaign for governor pitched voters on making the state provide great customer service, and cast him as the right type of Democrat to appeal to voters in a state that’s picked Republican governors in three out of the past five elections.

