Police release videos in fatal shooting by D.C. officer at Wharf

D.C. authorities on Friday made public videos that show a man pointing a gun along the crowded waterfront entertainment district a week ago but do not capture the moment when an off-duty police commander fatally shot him.

"That's the best we had available," Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said of the videos from two security cameras and body-cameras worn by two officers who were among the first to respond to the July 16 shooting on the Wharf in Southwest Washington.

The videos also capture frightening moments when patrons inside a restaurant where Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw and his wife had been eating dove to the floor — apparently having become aware of a disturbance on a promenade outside. Bagshaw, in civilian clothes and not equipped with a body camera because he was off-duty, can be seen outside running toward the commotion.

Police said in a statement that Bagshaw “observed an individual with a handgun in his hand, pointed at another person.” Police said they do not have a video that shows that critical moment.

The videos also do not explain why 23-year-old Lazarus David Wilson, whom Bagshaw shot and killed, was pointing a .45 caliber Glock handgun loaded with a dozen bullets with his right arm extended.

Police on Friday did answer one question lingering over the case: they said it appears Bagshaw, a 20-year veteran who commands the Special Operations Division, identified himself as an officer before firing a single round that struck Wilson. They did not say what the basis for that determination was.

Wilson’s mother has not responded to interview requests this past week; Wilson’s sister said only that the family viewed the videos on Thursday and had no other comment.

Bagshaw, through a police department spokesman, declined to comment, and Contee said Friday the commander has not made a statement to investigators. Under police policy, he cannot be compelled to do so during an ongoing investigation that will be reviewed by federal prosecutors.

The Washington Post identified Bagshaw the day after the shooting, but D.C. officials released his name Friday in accordance with a D.C. law that requires the disclosure within five business days of a serious use of force.

The commander has been singled out in the past by activist groups, who have questioned his conduct handling demonstrations, particularly those involving racial justice after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. At that time in 2020, Bagshaw was a lieutenant.

Contee promoted the officer to commander in April, and said he knew of no disciplinary measures related to past demonstrations. Earlier this week, Contee praised Bagshaw and his wife, who is also a D.C. police officer and tackled a man who had been with Wilson. The chief said they took decisive action to stop a potentially deadly shooting in an area teeming with visitors.

They “went toward the danger … and they took action,” the chief said. “I think it says they care a lot about the city. We’ve seen across this country mass shootings that have happened all over the place.”

In early accounts, police said it appeared Wilson, who lived Dumfries, Va., had come to D.C. with another Virginia man and got into a dispute with men from the city. One person involved told police Wilson and his friend were trying to buy watches; police said Wilson had a bag with $30,962 in cash.

A D.C. police report says two men from the District “produced firearms and demanded cash” from Wilson and his friend. The report, which police said relies on the account of a person involved in the encounter, says Wilson grabbed money from a bag and threw it on the ground. His friend then picked up the money and handed it to one of the armed men. The Virginia man said the gunmen then ran away.

Contee confirmed that version was initially told to detectives by the person involved in the encounter, but he cautioned that it may not be accurate. He said the ongoing investigation could reveal “something very different from what was told to us that night.”

Police said that during or after the confrontation with the men from D.C., it appears Wilson took out a gun and began waving it around as he walked along the Wharf area.

Video from inside Bistro Du Jour, which was made public by police, shows patrons diving under tables and to the ground. The video does not include audio, and it was not precisely clear what the patrons saw or heard.

Contee said Bagshaw and his wife were inside the bistro and ran out to investigate the commotion. A police spokesman said there is no video that shows Bagshaw confronting Wilson and shooting him. Police had initially said they thought Bagshaw fired twice, as they had a second person who appeared to have a graze wound. Police on Friday said Bagshaw fired once, and they are now not sure if the injuries to the other person came from a bullet.

The next two videos police released are from two officers who responded to the gunshot. They run up behind Bagshaw, who by this time is on his knees, his arms crossed and above his head.

At least one of the officers has his gun drawn on Bagshaw. That officer yells, “Man with a weapon. Drop the f---ing gun now.” He then yells, “Get on the f---ing ground.”

As the officers get closer, Bagshaw points toward where Wilson on the ground injured: “He had a gun,” he tells the officers.

The video also shows a person identified by Contee as Bagshaw’s wife after she tackled the man who had been with Wilson. She screams “police, police, police,” seemingly to warn officers she is law enforcement.

As she lies on top of the man, a male voice Contee identified as Bagshaw’s can be heard yelling “Comply. This is serious.”

