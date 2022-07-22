Incumbents re-elected in Prince George’s, most races too close to call

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incumbents Sydney J. Harrison (D-District 9) and Edward P. Burroughs III (D-District 8) were the first projected winners in crowded Prince George's County Council contests, but few clear winners had emerged days after Tuesday's primary election.

Harrison, the council vice chair, and Burroughs held commanding leads in their races as of Friday afternoon. With Tom Dernoga (D-District 1) and Jolene Ivey (D-District 5), running unopposed, at least four incumbents are set to return for a second term on the eleven member council.

“I’m extremely humbled to have the opportunity to serve the community that raised me,” Harrison said Friday, pledging to focus on improving access to health care, transit and food amenities in a district spanning the southern portion of the county, from Upper Marlboro to Accokeek.

Democratic voters opted to return Burroughs to a seat he won in a special election in January. In deep-blue Prince George’s, winning the Democratic primary is often indicative of who will win the general election, although victors must compete with Republican nominees and any third-party candidates in the general election. Only one Republican council candidate, Gary Falls in District 7, is slated to appear on the ballot.

Burroughs, a vocal critic of the county’s political establishment, had his January victory hailed by grass-roots group Progressive Maryland as a sign Prince George’s voters were frustrated with the status quo. He said Friday his district needs to provide more services for seniors and incentivize retail development.

“I believe the people of the county spoke pretty clearly about the type of council they want,” Burroughs added.

Two more incumbents, council chair Calvin S. Hawkins II (D-At Large) and Mel Franklin (D-At Large), and District 3′s Eric Olson, who previously served on the council between 2006 and 2014, also led their races as of Friday afternoon, but the contests were too close to call as election officials made their way through mail-in ballots that, under Maryland law, couldn’t begin to be counted until two days after the election.

Contests in Districts 2, 4 and 6, where newcomers will replace outgoing Deni Taveras (D-District 2), interim council member Johnathan Medlock (D-District 6), and term-limited Todd Turner (D-District 4), also remained competitive on Friday.

Winners in the remaining primary contests will be projected over the coming days and weeks. County executive Angela Alsobrooks won her primary election comfortably on election night Tuesday.

Although the council courted controversy last year when it redrew district lines that initially shuffled some liberal candidates out of their contests, voters appeared to favor familiarity in several crowded races this cycle. The council’s actions drew a lawsuit and accusations of gerrymandering, and the map was eventually thrown out by the Maryland Court of Appeals. In a June interview, Hawkins, the council chair, told The Post he took responsibility for the controversy.

At stake is the balance of power in a council that barely fended off liberal challengers last election cycle. Two Progressive Maryland-backed candidates that would’ve been displaced under the initial council map, Olson and District 7′s Krystal Oriadha, led their district races as of Friday afternoon. Oriadha was more than 2,000 votes ahead of council member Rodney Streeter (D-District 7), to whom she lost in 2018 by 31 votes.

Despite the divisions, candidates generally agreed on relieving property taxes, promoting commercial development and tackling inequities in a county confronted with food and health-care deserts. The next county council will be tasked with shaping redevelopment around the Blue Line Corridor and guiding Prince George’s spending as pandemic-era concerns about schools and improving public safety persist.

In District 2, attorneys Wanika Fisher and Victor Ramirez were locked in a tight battle to succeed Taveras, the only Latina council member last term.

In District 4, government affairs manager and Bowie city council member Ingrid Harrison led fellow city council member Michael Estève and former District 7 chief of staff Patrice Murray. In District 6, attorney Wala Blegay and communications director Denise Smith had slight leads in a crowded, six person race.

