Where to see Shakespeare in a park this weekend

Free Summer Shakespeare returns to Olney Theatre Center’s Root Family Stage on Friday and Saturday, with a pair of evening performances of “Much Ado About Nothing.” Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 30 minutes before the performance. Bring picnic blankets and chairs, though the theater has bleachers and seats available. The production moves inside in case of rain. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Free.

The Playhouse inside the National Building Museum makes an impressive backdrop for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” but it isn’t the only place to see Shakespeare this summer -- in fact, you have three chances to see the Bard’s work performed outdoors this weekend.

The Prince George’s Shakespeare in the Parks series wraps up its touring production of “Macbeth” this weekend with free performances at Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville and the Prince George’s Publick Playhouse in Hyattsville. The rollicking, 90-minute adaptation is set in the 1850s and inspired by Martin Scorsese’s film “Gangs of New York.” Sunday’s performance will be inside. Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Free.