Where to see Shakespeare in a park this weekend

The Playhouse inside the National Building Museum makes an impressive backdrop for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” but it isn’t the only place to see Shakespeare this summer -- in fact, you have three chances to see the Bard’s work performed outdoors this weekend.
The Prince George’s Shakespeare in the Parks series wraps up its touring production of “Macbeth” this weekend with free performances at Meadowside Nature Center in Rockville and the Prince George’s Publick Playhouse in Hyattsville. The rollicking, 90-minute adaptation is set in the 1850s and inspired by Martin Scorsese’s film “Gangs of New York.” Sunday’s performance will be inside. Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Free.
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s summer productions are staged in the ruins of the 19th-century Patapsco Female Institute in Ellicott City, which provide a dramatic, atmospheric setting. The audience watches “Much Ado About Nothing” — reimagined in the French countryside after World War II — from chairs, blankets and picnic tables. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m. $24-$54; two children age 18 and under admitted free with each adult ticket.