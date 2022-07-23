The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C. man indicted by federal grand jury after six armed robberies

July 23, 2022 at 3:32 p.m. EDT

A D.C. man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on six counts of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, following a string of incidents around the District earlier this year.

On separate occasions in late January and early February, 35-year-old Michael Daniels entered six small stores, showed a gun to an employee inside and then fled with money, according to the indictment, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The incidents took place over a period of about two weeks and were scattered across the District: at a dry cleaner and a vape shop in Capitol Hill; a liquor store in the U Street corridor; and cell phone shops in Lanier Heights, Mount Pleasant and Petworth. All but one of the robberies took place between 2 and 4 p.m., police said.

Police said in a statement that Daniels “is currently incarcerated in a neighboring jurisdiction.” It is unclear whether he has legal representation; The Post was unable to reach him for comment.

