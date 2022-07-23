D.C. man indicted by federal grand jury after six armed robberies

On separate occasions in late January and early February, 35-year-old Michael Daniels entered six small stores, showed a gun to an employee inside and then fled with money, according to the indictment , which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

A D.C. man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on six counts of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, following a string of incidents around the District earlier this year.

The incidents took place over a period of about two weeks and were scattered across the District: at a dry cleaner and a vape shop in Capitol Hill; a liquor store in the U Street corridor; and cell phone shops in Lanier Heights, Mount Pleasant and Petworth. All but one of the robberies took place between 2 and 4 p.m., police said.