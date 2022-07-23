D.C. man indicted by federal grand jury after six armed robberies

A D.C. man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on six counts of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, following a string of incidents around the District earlier this year.
The incidents took place over a period of about two weeks and were scattered across the District: at a dry cleaner and a vape shop in Capitol Hill; a liquor store in the U Street corridor; and cell phone shops in Lanier Heights, Mount Pleasant and Petworth. All but one of the robberies took place between 2 and 4 p.m., police said.
Police said in a statement that Daniels “is currently incarcerated in a neighboring jurisdiction.” It is unclear whether he has legal representation; The Post was unable to reach him for comment.