Car crashes into Watergate complex, injuring 1 person

A car crashed into the Watergate complex in Northwest D.C. on Friday afternoon, injuring one other person but leaving the historic riverfront property structurally intact. The D.C. fire department said officials responded on the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue NW just after 2 p.m. Photos posted by the agency on Twitter showed a gray Subaru Forester had apparently gone headfirst into a glass wall.

Officials said they stabilized the vehicle to remove the driver, who declined further treatment. A person in a second vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision resulted in “no structural integrity issues” to the Watergate complex, a group of six buildings in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood that include offices, apartments and a hotel.

Once one of the District’s most high-profile addresses, the Watergate is best known as the site of the 1972 burglary into the Democratic National Committee headquarters, which later sparked a political scandal by the same name.

A heavy rescue crane was also deployed to the scene but did not need to be used, officials said.

