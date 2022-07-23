Two years after protests, some of Richmond’s Confederate statues remain

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — The scars where Confederate statues once stood along Monument Avenue are now covered with pavement or landscaping, and social justice protests have largely gone silent. But just across town, a statue of rebel Gen. A.P. Hill still towers over one of Richmond’s busiest intersections. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Outside the State Capitol, whose chambers were emptied of Confederate iconography one night in 2020, Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson still stands in bronze atop a stone pedestal.

To his left along Capitol Square: a statue of Hunter Holmes McGuire, the Confederate doctor who amputated Jackson’s arm and was a lifelong defender of slavery. To Jackson’s right: William “Extra Billy” Smith, who served terms as governor both before and after being a general for the Confederacy.

Richmond has drawn international attention for its efforts to confront the legacy of slavery and the Civil War, with some of its toppled icons now reinterpreted in museums or hidden away in storage. But the work of ridding public spaces of “Lost Cause” symbols remains incomplete two years after the first monument came down.

The remaining figures are a testament to how deeply Confederate heritage was woven into Richmond’s landscape, lingering despite widespread public sentiment that they should go. The subject flared up again this month when Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who took office in January, appointed a historian who defends the statues to the state Board of Historic Resources.

The board — which primarily handles historic landmark designations and oversees historical markers — has not had a role in removing Confederate statues. But the appointment of Ann Hunter McLean raised questions of Youngkin’s intentions in changing course from his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who spearheaded efforts to take down Confederate memorials from state-owned land.

Asked whether Youngkin would seek to either remove the remaining statues or restore those that were taken down from inside the Capitol, spokeswoman Macaulay Porter replied in a written statement that “he firmly believes that we must not airbrush our history. The governor believes that we must not overlook or excuse the sins of our past but we must resist the movement to cleanse our history.”

Porter added that “the decisions to remove the statues were decisions made by previous administrations and politicians. Today, the governor is focused on inflation, education, and rising crime in Virginia.”

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), who heads the General Assembly’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission, said removing racist statues “is not whitewashing history. We teach history in school … but what we choose to memorialize on public spaces should reflect the values of the public.”

The fact that several remain in prominent spots is a measure of work left undone, she said. “Progress takes time, and Virginia generally and Richmond specifically had a lot of [memorials] … There was a pretty deeply ingrained support of them among the old-guard White power structure and it’s just taken this long to overcome that.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered about a dozen Confederate memorials removed from city property in the summer of 2020, but the Hill statue was a special case: It’s the only one that stands above its subject’s mortal remains.

Hill was killed outside Petersburg in the closing days of the Civil War, his body buried first in Chesterfield County then dug up two years later and moved to Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery. Finally, in 1891 — with a grand new statue of Robert E. Lee unveiled on what would become Monument Avenue — Hill was moved a third time to a memorial just north of town anchoring a suburban housing development.

Today, the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road has a reputation as one of Richmond’s most hazardous as traffic whizzes around the big gray obstacle of the Hill statue. By early last year, the city had approved a plan to take it down, contingent on consulting with his family to relocate the body.

City officials worked for months to identify and communicate with Hill’s indirect descendants — he had four daughters but no grandchildren — and in May of this year asked a Circuit Court judge to approve a reburial. The city paid $1,000 for a plot in Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, Hill’s hometown, and lined up a funeral home to handle the move.

The statue would go to Richmond’s Black History Museum, which is overseeing efforts to repurpose all of the city’s toppled Civil War monuments. Most of the statues are being stored under heavy security at a water treatment facility, though the paint-spattered figure of Confederate president Jefferson Davis is being displayed on its side at the Valentine museum — home of the studio where the likeness was created by sculptor Edward Valentine.

Monroe Harris, chairman of the Black History Museum, said several other pieces are slated to go on loan for an exhibit later this year at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

But on July 1, a separate group claiming to be descended from Hill’s family filed an objection to the city’s plan for that statue. Represented by lawyer S. Braxton Puryear, who also took part in court battles aimed at saving Confederate statues in Charlottesville, the group agrees with the city’s reburial effort but not with giving the figure to the museum.

Arguing that the site is a cemetery, Puryear’s court filing calls the monument a “grave marker” and says the city has no authority under state law to dispose of it. The statue is the “personal property” of the descendants, the filing says, and they “seek to Remove and Relocate to a place of Dignity and Discretion as a Cenotaph for A.P. Hill.”

Puryear did not respond to a request for comment.

The city of Richmond filed a response on Wednesday, denying that Puryear’s clients have any claim to the statue and denying “that the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road … is a cemetery.”

No hearing has yet been scheduled in the case. Stoney’s office declined to comment, but the city has retained Team Henry — the same contractor who removed all the other Confederate memorials around Richmond — and said in court filings that the monument could be cleared in fewer than 10 days once the court gives the green light.

Local residents have been hoping the end would come soon. The Hermitage Road Historic District Association passed a resolution in June 2020 asking that the intersection be cleared “expeditiously. We understand the reinterment process may take more time, so we ask that the statue itself be removed as soon as possible.”

On Capitol Square, the three Confederate statues survived even as the General Assembly voted last year to take down another figure on the square: Harry Flood Byrd, the former governor and U.S. senator who spearheaded the Massive Resistance movement against school integration.

Former Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk), who sponsored the Byrd bill, said he had hoped to include the Jackson, McGuire and Smith statues as well, but was told by aides that jurisdiction over them was unclear. “It was my understanding that there is a patchwork system of which entities are responsible for which statues” on Capitol Square, Jones said.

Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), who served as speaker of the House during the Democratic majority in the 2020 and 2021 sessions, ordered Confederate statues and busts removed from House-controlled areas inside the Capitol in 2020. Workers carted them out in the middle of the night for security purposes.

Filler-Corn said she determined that she had no authority over statues outside the building, which most likely fell to the governor. “Folks asked about those other statues and I knew I did not have the power or jurisdiction to remove them,” she said.

Clark Mercer, who as Northam’s chief of staff was instrumental in getting the giant Lee statue removed from state property on Monument Avenue, said he believed it would have taken action by both the governor and the legislature to remove the trio on Capitol Square. And after a nearly 18-month legal battle over Lee that wound up in the state Supreme Court, Mercer said the Northam administration essentially ran out of time.

“Lee was our primary focus because that was the largest and most imposing monument to the Lost Cause in the world,” Mercer said. He noted that Northam had removed language from an arch honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis at Fort Monroe in Hampton in 2019 — a year before the social justice protests that led to the others coming down — and had been quietly laying the legal groundwork for removing Lee since shortly after taking office in 2018.

“Perhaps we ran out of time, but we also had to prioritize,” he said.

Mercer and McClellan both suggested that if the Jackson statue stays in its spot for now, new signage could help put it into historical context. Unlike the Hill memorial and those on Monument Avenue, which all went up during the era of Jim Crow, the Jackson figure on Capitol Square was commissioned while the Civil War was still being fought.

A group of Jackson admirers in Great Britain funded the piece after the general’s death in 1863, but plans to ship it to Virginia halted when the war ended. Confederate veterans helped revive the effort several years later; by then, Reconstruction was in full swing. Ten Black members of the House of Delegates joined three White Republican colleagues in voting against spending state money to receive the statue, according to researchers at the Library of Virginia. They lost.

When the memorial was unveiled before thousands of spectators in 1875, plans called for Black militia members to join the honorary procession, but Confederate Gen. Jubal Early prevented it. The presence of Black troops would be “an indignity to the memory of Jackson and an insult to all Confederates who shall attend the inauguration of the statue,” Early wrote to organizers, according to the Library of Virginia.

On a recent weekday, a small group of tourists on Segways paused outside the Capitol for a look at the row of statues. Grace and Michael Contopoulos and their two children, visiting from Westchester, N.Y., knew the memorials had come down from Monument Avenue and were surprised to see these still standing.

“I would prefer them not to be here, personally,” said Michael, 44.

Son Miles, 15, was more direct: “For all I care, the bronze could be melted down and put into cars.”

