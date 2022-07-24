Hogan’s presidential ambitions undampened after Tuesday’s primary

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Asked Sunday about his presidential ambitions after Maryland voters elevated a Trump-aligned candidate to succeed him, Gov. Larry Hogan said he planned to “double down” on his long-term fight to pull the Republican Party in a different direction. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I can tell you I’m not giving up,” Hogan told Jake Tapper on CNN. “It just makes me want to double down and fight back against what I think is kind of a hostile takeover of the party that I love.”

Hogan, a regular guest on Sunday political shows, told ABC News’s Jonathan Karl: “It makes me more determined than ever to continue the battle … to win over the Republican Party and take us back to a bigger-tent, more Reaganesque party. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but I’m certainly not giving up.”

Hogan has been weighing a presidential bid after he leaves office in January, seeking a path for his brand of pragmatic conservatism in a party still under the sway of former president Donald Trump.

Del. Dan Cox’s decisive triumph Tuesday over Hogan protege Kelly Schulz meant voters who knew him best repudiated his chosen successor.

Hogan told The Post on Wednesday he didn’t see it as personal political loss, pointing out that Cox was buoyed by more than $2 million in advertising from the Democratic Governors Association that highlighted Cox’s antiabortion, pro-gun views and his ties to Trump.

But regardless of who paid for them, the messages appealed to the state’s GOP base, which once rallied around Hogan, and it raised questions about whether his pitch to build a more inclusive party could resonate.

Hogan has taken the long view: that Republicans will chalk up more losses this fall before Trump’s grip on the party loosens further.

“There’s no question that we lost a battle, and we’re losing a few battles. But the fight is long,” Hogan said on CNN. “We have another couple of years before the next election.”

The governor used his appearances to further denigrate Cox, whom he regularly calls a “nut” and “Q-Anon whack job.” On CNN, he said Cox “really is not a serious candidate.”

“I wouldn’t let him in the governor’s office, let alone work for the governor’s office,” Hogan said on ABC News. “We have no chance of saving that governor’s seat.”

Hogan also downplayed Cox’s win, noting that Republicans are in the minority and that turnout was relatively low. “So about 2 percent of the people in Maryland voted for this guy. It’s not going to be the same in November. So it’s not a big win, it’s really a loss.”

Cox declined to comment. He has celebrated his win as a loss for Hogan. On his Facebook page, Cox posted an analysis of Hogan’s 2014 primary win, noting that the governor received fewer votes when he first clinched the GOP nomination.

Hogan said Sunday that while he would not vote for Cox, he had until November to decide whether to cast a ballot for the Democratic nominee, best-selling author Wes Moore.

