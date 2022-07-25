How Eaton D.C.’s Claudia Watts would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. One of Claudia Watts’s favorite things about her job as director of culture at Eaton D.C. is getting to promote the work of local artists. Over the past two years, Watts, 33, has rotated seven shows, including the first D.C. exhibitions for painter Lindsay Adams and photographer Kyna Uwaeme, through the boutique hotel and cultural hub on K Street NW. “I have a passion for elevating the profile of D.C. as a place for artists and creatives,” she says. “Eaton gave me a really great canvas to promote our local talent.”

Watts, who grew up in Baltimore County, came to D.C. to study at Howard University, where her mother and younger brother also went to school. She spent four years working as a marketing manager at the Anacostia Community Museum and credits much of her career success to working under the leadership of museum director Lori Yarrish, who died in 2018. “She taught me the importance of always reaching a hand back to help the next person, having your team’s back, making sure people know you appreciate them,” Watts says. “She also always said to know what you want and have a plan. And to always expand, do more and see more so I didn’t get pigeonholed.”

In the coming weeks, Watts will leave her role at Eaton to attend American University as a fellow with the Alper Initiative, a program rooted in promoting an understanding and appreciation of the region’s art and artists from the past, present and future. While pursuing her master’s in art history, Watts will curate, write and consult on arts-based projects in the area.

Watts, who spent years living in the Takoma and H Street NE neighborhoods, recently relocated back to Baltimore. She returns to D.C. for her dream day and spends it mostly on foot, taking in city staples and making memories on the Potomac River with close friends.

I think that the perfect day in D.C. is a Sunday, and it starts at Maketto. I would get an iced Americano; it would be half water and half oat milk. I used to go there almost every morning, have my coffee and take a selfie in the giant mirror.

I love food, and there is no better place for someone who loves food than a city with all the different food experiences. After coffee, I would have to have some sort of brunch situation. I would probably go to Eastern Market and just peruse everything, look at the people, smell the shea butters and pick up some fresh flowers. Then I would head to Le Diplomate and have a nice French brunch. I would order a glass of champagne and the warm shrimp salad.

I really love just walking around D.C. in general, so after brunch I would go for a walk. I would probably go over to the drum circle in Malcom X Park [also known as Meridian Hill Park]; that’s always the best. I have so many great memories there. After the drum circle, I would make my way over to the Georgetown waterfront to meet friends for a boat day. We would start in Georgetown and then go all the way to the waterfront in Alexandria and then come back.

After the boat ride, it’s time to head to dinner. I’d go to Shoto with Mykel Konohia and Patrick Burns; they are two of my favorite people and dinner dates. I’d order the premium omakase. Why not experience a little culinary delight? One of my favorite art forms and love languages.

After dinner, I would end the night with a solo cocktail at Copycat Co. I love the bartenders there, I love all of the drinks and I love the music. They would make me an off-menu cocktail, and that’s how I would end my day.

