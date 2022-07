The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

Local police said the incident happened around 8:52 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in the White Oak area.

No details on the cause of the crash were immediately disclosed. Montgomery County police said in a statement that the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The Metro bus driver was not hurt, and neither were the passengers who were on the bus at the time of the crash.