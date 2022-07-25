He went to reconcile with his ex-wife, then shot a man in her home

A D.C. man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday for fatally shooting another man he found at the home of his ex-wife, authorities said.
According to prosecutors, when Washington arrived at the apartment about 5:10 a.m., he discovered the victim, Alie Labay, in his ex-wife’s home. The two men got into a scuffle, and Washington shot Labay three times, prosecutors said. Labay, who was unarmed, died of his injuries.
Washington fled the apartment and was arrested a month later and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed.
In April, Washington pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed. The plea agreement, which called for a 14-year prison term, was approved by D.C. Superior Court Judge Rainey R. Brandt, who sentenced Washington on Monday. If found guilty of the original first-degree murder charge at trial, Washington could have faced 30 or more years in prison.