The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

He went to reconcile with his ex-wife, then shot a man in her home

Gregory Washington is sentenced to 14 years in the 2019 killing of Alie Labay

By
July 25, 2022 at 3:46 p.m. EDT
A view of the D.C. Superior Court building in downtown Washington. (Keith L. Alexander/The Washington Post)

A D.C. man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday for fatally shooting another man he found at the home of his ex-wife, authorities said.

Prosecutors say that on the morning of Oct. 24, 2019, Gregory Washington, 32, of Temple Hills, Md., drove to his ex-wife’s apartment in the 900 block of 21st Street in Northeast Washington to seek a reconciliation. Prosecutors said that Washington and his ex-wife had divorced earlier that year and that Washington wanted to reconcile but his ex-wife did not. The couple had been married for less than a year when they got divorced.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

According to prosecutors, when Washington arrived at the apartment about 5:10 a.m., he discovered the victim, Alie Labay, in his ex-wife’s home. The two men got into a scuffle, and Washington shot Labay three times, prosecutors said. Labay, who was unarmed, died of his injuries.

Washington fled the apartment and was arrested a month later and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

In April, Washington pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed. The plea agreement, which called for a 14-year prison term, was approved by D.C. Superior Court Judge Rainey R. Brandt, who sentenced Washington on Monday. If found guilty of the original first-degree murder charge at trial, Washington could have faced 30 or more years in prison.

Loading...