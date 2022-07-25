He went to reconcile with his ex-wife, then shot a man in her home

A D.C. man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday for fatally shooting another man he found at the home of his ex-wife, authorities said.

Prosecutors say that on the morning of Oct. 24, 2019, Gregory Washington, 32, of Temple Hills, Md., drove to his ex-wife’s apartment in the 900 block of 21st Street in Northeast Washington to seek a reconciliation. Prosecutors said that Washington and his ex-wife had divorced earlier that year and that Washington wanted to reconcile but his ex-wife did not. The couple had been married for less than a year when they got divorced.