An 11-year-old driving a car hit a child in Southeast D.C., police say

An 11-year-old boy driving a car lost control of the vehicle in a parking lot and struck and seriously injured a 7-year-old boy Monday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Police said the 11-year-old was unable to press the brake of the 2020 Kia Optima before striking the young victim and then hitting a curb. The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The driver ran from the crash in the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue SE but was later identified, according to police. Authorities said they are conferring with the D.C. Office of the Attorney General, which handles juvenile criminal matters, to decide whether to take the boy into custody and charge him.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office declined to comment.

The crash in the District came one day after police in Howard County, Md., said a 12-year-old girl who was driving a vehicle was killed when she veered off a road in Columbia and struck a tree. A passenger who police said lives in the girl’s household was injured.

D.C. police said the crash on Monday occurred about 7:50 p.m. near Oxon Run park, close to the border with Maryland. The identities of the people involved were not made public because they are juveniles.

Police would not say how the youth obtained the vehicle or got it started.

The area where the crash occurred is lined with homes on one side of the street and a private school, and a 16-acre town hall and recreation campus on the other. That campus includes playgrounds, theaters and other cultural facilities.

It could not be determined where either child had been before the crash.

