Sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot man in Gaithersburg is identified

Authorities have identified the deputy sheriff who fatally shot a man in Montgomery County last Wednesday. Deputy Domenic Mash of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was identified by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General as the one who fired his weapon in the incident outside of a home in Gaithersburg.

Marsh, a 9½-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, shot and killed a man wanted by authorities after he crawled out of a window of an apartment at the 100 block of Garth Terrace, authorities said. The man charged at officers while wielding a knife, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The encounter stemmed from a 2020 home-invasion case, in which the victim pleaded guilty in 2021 and was later released. This May, the man did not appear for court for a matter related to his probation status, authorities said. Deputies arrested him, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Darren M. Popkin (D), and he was released with instructions to return to court in July.

When he failed to appear, according to the sheriff, the matter was turned over to the fugitive task force. About 7:30 a.m. last Wednesday, the officers first tried to find the man in Germantown, a search that led to them to an address in Gaithersburg.

Marsh’s rounds also hit another person who was with the victim. The second person suffered a leg wound and was later treated and released from a hospital, Popkin said last week.

Marsh was not wearing a body camera, as the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, run by the U.S. Marshals Service, does not equip its officers with such cameras. As Marsh is a member of the Marshals task force, the shooting is being investigated by the FBI, according to Popkin and to Shayne Buchwald, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Baltimore field office.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim who was killed.

Dan Morse contributed to this report.

