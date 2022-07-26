Girl, 12, killed in crash while driving, police say

Gift Article Share

A 12-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Howard County early Sunday when the car she was driving went off the road, county police said. A man in the car was injured, they said. The girl, Josseline Molina-Rivas of Columbia, Md., was driving south on Broken Land Parkway in Columbia when the car she was operating left the road and struck a tree, police said.

The crash occurred a few minutes after 2 a.m., just south of Cradlerock Way, police said. The girl died at the scene, according to police.

Mario Arturo-Artiga, 36, a passenger in the car, was taken to a hospital, where he remained in serious condition on Monday, police said.

Both the girl and the man lived in the same apartment in Columbia “with numerous family members and residents,” police said in a statement.

Police said the girl and the man were not related.

“It is unclear why they were out in the vehicle” police said. Also unclear, police said, was why the girl was driving.

Police said they did not know why the car left the road and said in their statement that they thought speed may have been a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

