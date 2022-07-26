A week after Election Day, Maryland’s elections offices continue counting

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A week after a primary election marked by delays, staffing shortages and new voting habits, Maryland election boards are still processing thousands of mail-in and provisional ballots that will determine key local races still too close to call. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials said Prince George’s County had around 6,000 mail-in ballots and 6,000 provisional ballots left to count as of Monday evening. As of Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County had received around 70,000 mail-in ballots, of which at least 41,000 had been counted, according to the county board of elections.

Those numbers are expected to increase this week, since counties can continue to accept mail-in ballots until 10 days after the July 19 election, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

While turnout was consistent with previous gubernatorial primaries — about 25 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot — the number of voters who opted for mail-in ballots was unprecedented for a gubernatorial race. In the 2018 primary, more than 30,000 mail-in ballots were cast statewide in the primary. This year, more than 300,000 have been received as of Tuesday.

The results of many local races in those counties depend on those lingering votes. In Montgomery County, incumbent Marc Elrich and businessman David Blair are locked in a tight battle for the Democratic nomination for county executive. Democratic primaries for eight county council seats in Montgomery and three seats in Prince George’s also remained uncalled Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not unusual for races to take weeks after an election to call, acting Montgomery County elections director Alysoun McLaughlin said. In 2018, for example, a result in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive — also between Elrich and Blair — took nearly two weeks. But this year officials confronted pre-pandemic election procedures, new voting habits and logistical challenges.

The long waits this year mainly stem from a Maryland law that prohibits election officials from processing mail-in ballots until two days after the polls close — the only law of its kind in the country.

In April, the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill, carried by state Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan (D-Montgomery), to allow mail-in processing before Election Day. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he supported allowing the count to begin earlier but vetoed the bill, saying it did not contain other election security measures.

Kagan said the state needs change before the general election in November to avoid another lengthy wait. She said she is already planning to revive her legislation, and that the Senate and House of Delegates — both controlled by Democrats — are united on changing the election system in Maryland next year.

“We have expressed our commitment to making sure that Maryland gets timely election results by starting to count mail-in ballots early,” Kagan said.

While the legislature mulls changes, election officials say their immediate concern for the general election in November is staffing. Several counties operated their full complement of pre-pandemic polling sites while short on poll workers this cycle due to the pandemic, as well as the primary date being pushed back from late June to mid-July, when more would-be election workers were out of town or otherwise unavailable.

“The whole recruitment of election judges was extremely difficult during the pandemic because we had a lot of drop offs,” said Prince George’s deputy elections administrator Daneen Banks. Voters in the county were turned away from some polling places that opened late after experiencing staffing shortages and technical issues on Election Day.

Both counties plan to step up their recruitment after the primaries are certified. Montgomery County elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya said Montgomery County is working with local high schools, colleges and nonprofits to recruit poll workers ahead of November.

