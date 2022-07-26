Montgomery man killed on resort-area road, police say

Gift Article Share

A man from Montgomery County, Md., was killed on a road in the Dewey Beach, Del., area over the weekend after being ordered out of a ride-hailing vehicle, Delaware state police said. Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, was hit by a car Sunday on the Coastal Highway after he and his friends were told to leave a Lyft vehicle following a disagreement with its operator, police said.

Wolf and five friends had hired a Lyft driver about 1:45 a.m. to take them from Dewey Beach to their residence in Bethany Beach, police said.

After the disagreement between the friends and the driver, police said, the driver stopped in the middle of the left southbound lane and demanded the passengers get out.

Wolf got out of the right rear side of the Lyft vehicle and was struck by a car that came up from behind, police said.

Its driver had swerved to avoid the stopped Lyft vehicle and did not see Wolf standing in the roadway, police said. Wolf died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the car that hit Wolf remained at the scene, police said. However, they said, the Lyft vehicle drove off immediately after Wolf was hit.

In a statement issued Sunday, police said they had not identified the Lyft driver. On Monday, they said the matter remained under investigation.

The nature of the disagreement between the Lyft driver and the passengers could not be immediately learned. The other Lyft passengers were not injured, police said.

