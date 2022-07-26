Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in positive territory in new VCU poll

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — More Virginians approve of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s job performance than disapprove, according to a new poll that also found strong support for the gas-tax holiday that the Republican proposed but Democrats thwarted. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Six months into Youngkin’s term, 49 percent of Virginians approve of the way the political newcomer is governing the state, while 38 percent disapprove, according to the Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Fifty-eight percent support Youngkin’s proposal to suspend the state gas tax for three months, an initiative that Democrats blocked in the state Senate.

Opinions were evenly split on eliminating the 1.5 percent state grocery tax. The General Assembly agreed to do away with that tax this year, while resisting Youngkin’s call to scrap an additional 1 percent levy imposed by cities and counties.

“The responses in the poll suggest what I have always stated: The people are always ahead of the leaders,” former governor L. Douglas Wilder, a Democrat, said in a written statement issued with the poll results. He attributed the public support for tax relief as “a direct response to rising inflation.”

The poll also found that 79 percent of Virginians support efforts supported by Youngkin and the General Assembly to increase funding at historically Black colleges and universities. Fifty-five percent support efforts to expand lab schools in the state.

For many decades, state law allowed those K-12 schools to be established in partnership with public four-year colleges and universities with teacher-training programs. A budget compromise hashed out by a bipartisan group of legislators and passed by the General Assembly in June includes $100 million for those schools.

The legislature also approved Youngkin’s budget amendment to allow private, nonprofit institutions of higher learning and those without teacher-training programs to participate. But Senate Democrats blocked his effort to add to the $100 million by diverting per-pupil funding from traditional public schools to lab schools.

The poll surveyed 813 Virginia adults on landlines and mobile phones between June 30 and July 9. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.81 percent.

