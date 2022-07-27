Republicans press D.C. Circuit nominee on age, pro bono work

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have questioned Justice Department official and federal appellate court nominee Bradley Garcia on his youth and past advocacy on cases involving abortion access, gun regulations and discrimination in religious schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Garcia, 36, a deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, was nominated last month by President Biden to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, an influential body that often serves as a path to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Republicans argued Wednesday that Garcia was too inexperienced and too political, echoing Democratic criticisms of Trump nominees to the same court. Garcia sought to differentiate himself, noting that he had clerked for a Republican appellate judge and had extensive experience with both state and federal appeals.

“I can’t speak to anyone else’s nomination,” Garcia said. “My career has been focused on the type of work that would prepare someone to be an effective appellate judge.”

Judge Justin Walker, confirmed under President Donald Trump, was a year older when Democratic senators criticized him as lacking experience as Walker was up for a spot on the same court. The two men both clerked on the D.C. Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said the difference was in court experience.

Walker had served as a district court judge for six months before his nomination to the D.C. Circuit; before that he was a law professor and commentator. He was briefly in appellate practice but was not chief counsel on any cases taken to judgment.

Before joining the Justice Department, Garcia spent eight years in appellate practice, where he made 13 arguments, including before the Supreme Court, and litigated more than 50 appeals.

“To suggest that this nominee is not better qualified — I saw it differently,” Durbin said.

If confirmed, Garcia will be the first Latino judge on the D.C. Circuit.

Republicans also pressed Garcia on pro bono work he did at the firm O’Melveny & Myers, including for an abortion clinic challenging regulations; teachers claiming employment discrimination at a Catholic school; and New York City in defending a limit on carrying handguns.

Garcia said that he agreed whenever he was asked by the firm to take on pro bono work and that his past advocacy had no bearing on his personal views or his future judicial rulings.

“The role of advocate and judge ... are very different,” he said.

Asked about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion, Garcia said he would follow the precedent “fully and faithfully, both the specific holding and the methodology” of examining whether rights not explicit in the Constitution are “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition.”

He declined to offer his personal view on abortion, saying it “would simply play no role in my job as a judge.”

