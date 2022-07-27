Woman believed to have been kidnapped from D.C. apartment complex

Gift Article Share

D.C. police are searching for a woman they say may have been kidnapped by her armed boyfriend, who they say forced her into a vehicle early Wednesday in the Van Ness area of Northwest Washington. Police said the vehicle has been found, but the woman and her boyfriend are still missing.

The incident occurred about 3:40 a.m. at an apartment building in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street NW, just off Connecticut Avenue and near the University of the District of Columbia.

Police identified the missing woman as Selita Tashaun Lee, 30, and they released a photo of her. Police also identified the man they described as her boyfriend, 44-year-old Marquez Parker, who authorities said is also being sought.

Police on Twitter described the incident as an “armed kidnapping” but did not provide further details. Authorities have planned a news conference for later Wednesday morning.

This developing story has been updated.

