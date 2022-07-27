D.C. police union, city agree on new contract

Gift Article Share

Members of the union representing D.C. police officers, detectives and sergeants approved a new contract Wednesday night with raises totaling 10 percent over three years, according to the D.C. mayor’s office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The contract after a nearly two-year impasse also gives members with five or more years on the force an additional 5 percent salary boost, which is meant to help retention.

Officers, who had been working without a new contract since the fall of 2020, approved the deal in a vote that was announced by the office of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

The new contract gives union members a 2.5 percent increase retroactive to fiscal 2021, a 3.5 percent increase retroactive to fiscal 2022 and a 4 percent raise for fiscal 2023, which starts Oct. 1 of this year.

“This new agreement represents our ongoing commitment to attracting and retaining the best officers in the nation,” Bowser said in a statement.

Advertisement

Police Chief Robert J. Contee III noted challenges over the past two years, including responding to an insurrection at the Capitol and rising homicides and shootings.

“I am very pleased with the outcome and believe this agreement is fair for all parties involved,” the chief said in a statement.

Starting annual salary for a D.C. police officer is just under $60,200. The Bowser administration has said raises will help keep salaries competitive as she works to increase the size of the force from about 3,500 officers to 4,000.

Last month, the mayor announced $20,000 hiring bonuses for recruits.

GiftOutline Gift Article