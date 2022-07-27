FBI asking about source of sex-assault claims against former Va. Lt. Gov.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — The FBI has been asking questions about the origins of two sexual assault allegations made 3½ years ago against then-Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, according to the Democrat and four other people who said they were contacted recently by a Richmond-based FBI agent. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In February 2019, two women publicly claimed that Fairfax had sexually assaulted them many years earlier. Fairfax has said the encounters were consensual and since the earliest days of the scandal has publicly urged federal and local law enforcement agencies to investigate what he’s called a politically motivated “smear” campaign.

Until now, there has been no public indication of any inquiries into the matter by law enforcement. It is not clear whether the FBI has turned up any evidence of wrongdoing, or what will come of the agency’s questioning. Dee Rybiski, public affairs specialist for the FBI’s Richmond office, declined to comment, saying that as a matter of policy, the bureau does not confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations.

Fairfax and Tommy R. Bennett, president of the Danville branch of the NAACP, told The Washington Post that the FBI separately reached out to them to ask what they knew about the source of the allegations.

Three other people also were contacted by the FBI, the three told The Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to be publicly linked to the controversy. All three are Democratic activists. One has been a supporter of Fairfax’s, while another has campaigned for one of Fairfax’s Democratic rivals. The third said he has never met Fairfax and has been neutral in intraparty contests.

Fairfax, Bennett and two of the others provided The Post with records — copies of text messages, emails and, in one case, a voice mail — showing the FBI agent arranging in-person interviews with them, although the subject of the meetings is not specified. One person, who said the FBI interviewed him by phone, did not provide documentation.

At the FBI’s invitation, Fairfax said he sat down with several agents in the Richmond office in early June. He said he attended without a lawyer and talked with the agents for nearly three hours, recounting his claims that the allegations were false and designed to cut short his once-promising political career.

“I’ve been reaching out to the FBI since Day One,” he said. “This is the first time they asked to sit down and meet.”

Debra Katz, the attorney for one of Fairfax’s accusers, called the FBI’s activity “frivolous.”

“I have no idea why the FBI would investigate this when there is not one iota of evidence that either of the women came forward at the instigation of anyone else and for improper reasons,” said Katz, whose client, Vanessa Tyson, has accused Fairfax of assaulting her at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004, an allegation Fairfax denies. “We’re baffled by this, particularly in light of the fact that the FBI has not come to us to inform us an investigation has been initiated or to seek evidence from Dr. Tyson.”

Nancy Erika Smith, the lawyer for Fairfax’s second accuser, Meredith Watson, did not respond to messages from The Washington Post seeking comment. Watson has said Fairfax sexually assaulted her in 2000 when they were undergraduates at Duke University in Durham, N.C., which Fairfax has denied.

“If it is true that the FBI is actually investigating two victims of Justin Fairfax, shame on the FBI,” Smith said in a statement to the Intercept, which published an article Monday on the FBI’s inquiries. “This latest abuse is obviously at the urging of Fairfax and his political benefactors and PR team.”

The claims surfaced in 2019 as Fairfax seemed on the verge of assuming the Executive Mansion from then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who was under intense pressure to resign after a racist photo surfaced in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

Northam ultimately remained in office and largely recovered from the episode, but the damage to Fairfax was more lasting. Once widely seen as the front-runner to succeed Northam, Fairfax finished a distant fourth in his party’s five-way gubernatorial primary last year, netting less than 4 percent of the vote.

Bennett — who earned just under $24,000 working on Fairfax’s 2017 bid for lieutenant governor but did no paid work for Fairfax’s failed gubernatorial bid last year — said he was startled when a woman identifying herself as an FBI agent phoned in June, asking to interview him about an unspecified matter.

“When they identified themselves I was, like, ‘What the hell?’ I know my life, and I know that Tommy Bennett hadn’t done anything but beat up a little boy in the fourth grade with my Cinderella lunch box,” he said, referencing how he once responded to anti-gay bullying. “She said, ‘I am from the FBI, but you’re not in any trouble.' And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’ ”

A few days later, on June 15, the Richmond-based agent traveled to Danville along with an agent from Lynchburg to meet with Bennett at a downtown bakery, Ma’s Cakes, according to Bennett, who provided copies of two text messages from the Richmond agent — one saying they had arrived and the other saying they were seated inside the “cake place.”

At that meeting, Bennett said he finally learned what the FBI was looking for: information about the allegations against Fairfax.

“She said … ‘We’re looking into this and we’re trying to get anybody we know that would know anything,’ ” Bennett said. “They didn’t call any names, just wanted to see if I knew anything about anybody doing anything against Justin.”

Bennett said he told the agents that he would be willing to discuss the matter, but not without a lawyer present. He provided a copy of a follow-up message from the agent dated July 6, asking if he had an attorney she could contact to schedule a second meeting.

Bennett said this week that he had not yet scheduled that meeting but remains willing to do so.

Salvador Rizzo contributed to this report.

