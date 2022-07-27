Woman wounded in barrage of gunfire in Southeast D.C.

Gift Article Share

A woman was wounded Wednesday afternoon when her vehicle was caught in a barrage of gunfire with at least 90 bullets fired outside an apartment complex in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The victim, who police described as a property manger for the apartments, was struck multiple times and was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Police had received information the victim is pregnant, but later said they had not confirmed the report.

Police said the shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in a parking lot near the 2600 block of Birney Place SE, in a neighborhood off Suitland Parkway, south of the Anacostia community.

D.C. police Cmdr. John Branch, who runs the 7th District station, said investigators believe two vehicles other than the victim’s may have been involved in the shooting.

He said is it not yet clear whether the shooting came from people in one vehicle or if there was an exchange of gunfire between the vehicles.

The woman in the vehicle was the only person believed struck, police said. No arrest had been made as of Wednesday evening.

The city has struggled with shootings and homicides in the past several years, and killings over the first seven months of 2022 are up 9 percent over the the same period in 2021.

