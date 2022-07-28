Assault-style guns, pistol used in D.C. shootings that kill three

Gift Article Share

D.C. police are investigating a string of shootings in which scores of bullets were fired, some from assault-style firearms, killing three men and wounding others Wednesday and Thursday in Southeast Washington, authorities said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two of the shootings were miles and hours apart, but police said in both instances it appears people armed with rifles indiscriminately shot at groups of people or at locations where their targets were unclear. At each place, police said more than 90 rounds were fired.

In one of those shootings, at the far southern tip of the District, police said two men were killed and a woman was critically injured. In the other shooting, south of Anacostia, police said bullets struck the property manager of an apartment complex as she backed her vehicle into a parking space near her office. Police said she was not the target.

Police Cmdr. John Haines of the Criminal Investigations Division said Thursday that there were no known links between the shootings, but police were investigating that question. He said detectives were awaiting tests on shell casings recovered from rifle rounds at two of the locations to see if the same firearms were used.

As of Thursday, the District’s official homicide count stood at 124, an 11 percent increase over last year, even as statistics show the number of shootings is now trending down slightly from this time last year.

Haines said some of the areas that came under attack are saddled with historic neighborhood beefs, and detectives were exploring that as a possible motive.

“Rival groups, crews, neighborhoods, will sometimes just target other neighborhoods and they indiscriminately shoot into areas they are having feuds with,” Haines said.

The first shooting Wednesday occurred about 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Parkchester Apartments off Suitland Parkway, south of Anacostia.

Police said the property manager was backing into a space in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE when drivers of a gray Infiniti and a silver Jeep came to the parking lot entrance. A police report says a person with a rifle got out of the Infiniti and began shooting. Police said a person in the Jeep also started shooting.

The property manager was struck several times and taken to a hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Haines said the rifles were assault-style weapons but he would not identify their specific brands. He said it appeared the shooters were together. “We’re not sure who they were targeting, or if they were targeting anyone specifically,” Haines said.

In a statement, representatives for the apartment’s management company said they were in touch with the woman’s family and were “providing support to assist in her recovery from this distressing event.”

About 10:30 p.m. in the Washington Highlands neighborhood, about four miles south of the Parkchester Apartments, police said a person who was armed with an assault-style firearm opened fire from a vehicle on people in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Fourth Street SE.

Haines said police believe the assailant was “targeting that group,” but he did not yet know if the person was aiming for one particular person. One man died at the scene, police said, and another man died later at a hospital. Haines said a woman was critically injured. Their names had not been made public as of Thursday evening.

Haines said Washington Highlands is on the police and city radar because of ongoing disputes between groups. “That could be the motive,” Haines said, adding it was possible “they were just going there to shoot up the block.”

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police said they found 26-year-old Rasheed Cureton shot in a stairwell of an apartment building in the 4300 block of Livingston Road SE, near where the three people had been shot earlier.

Cureton died later at a hospital. Haines said it appears he had been shot with a handgun.

