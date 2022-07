A 61-year-old driver has died after he was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Prince George’s County.

Local police identified the driver as Anthony Beverly Sr. of Upper Marlboro. Officials said an initial investigation found that Beverly was driving around 8:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Elmhurst Street near County Road in the District Heights area. He hit a curb and then a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.