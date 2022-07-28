1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Southeast D.C. apartment complex

Neighbors flagged down patrol officers who responded to the 4300 block of 4th Street SE about 10:30 p.m., said Cmdr. John Branch of the 7th District. Police found one man unconscious and not breathing, and authorities took a man and woman to a hospital for treatment, Branch said.

One man died and two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in Southeast D.C., police said.

Police said they were unsure of their condition late Wednesday. They did not immediately identify the fatally wounded man.

Branch said that several residents were outside at the time of the shooting and investigators were trying to determine what led to the gunfire. Police found as many as 90 shell casings in the area, he said.