Local Crime & Public Safety

1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Southeast D.C. apartment complex

By
Updated July 28, 2022 at 12:21 a.m. EDT|Published July 28, 2022 at 12:09 a.m. EDT
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)

One man died and two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in Southeast D.C., police said.

Neighbors flagged down patrol officers who responded to the 4300 block of 4th Street SE about 10:30 p.m., said Cmdr. John Branch of the 7th District. Police found one man unconscious and not breathing, and authorities took a man and woman to a hospital for treatment, Branch said.

Police said they were unsure of their condition late Wednesday. They did not immediately identify the fatally wounded man.

Branch said that several residents were outside at the time of the shooting and investigators were trying to determine what led to the gunfire. Police found as many as 90 shell casings in the area, he said.

No further details were immediately released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

