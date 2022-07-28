1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Southeast D.C. apartment complex

One man died and two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in Southeast D.C., police said.
Police said they were unsure of their condition late Wednesday. They did not immediately identify the fatally wounded man.
Branch said that several residents were outside at the time of the shooting and investigators were trying to determine what led to the gunfire. Police found as many as 90 shell casings in the area, he said.
No further details were immediately released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.