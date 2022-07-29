On abortion, Dems begin offensive in Va. as GOP renews old attacks

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At first, the ad from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee looks like a pitch for a new dating app, as a couple meets for the first time. By the end, the fictional woman in the relationship has died after a doctor says she needs to terminate her pregnancy to save her life, but can’t because in that society the procedure is illegal without exception.

A closing message appears on the screen: “Hung Cao wants to ban your right to decide your own healthcare.”

The digital ad in the 10th District marked the first for Democrats in Virginia’s competitive congressional contests on the issue of abortion — perhaps a prelude to what is likely to remain a main issue for the party after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and as they search for ways to motivate voters.

Facing tough political head winds and high inflation, Democrats have turned to advocating for abortion rights — and for others, such as same-sex marriage and contraception — as a key message in a midterm election cycle expected to favor the GOP. That’s left Republicans in Virginia and beyond hoping to avoid ending up on defense on the abortion issue, often trying to paint Democrats as extreme on late-term abortion.

Cao, the former Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D), and the Republicans in Virginia’s two other competitive districts — state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach) in the 2nd and Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega in the 7th — have positioned themselves as firm opponents to abortion and unambiguously supported the demise of Roe.

Advertisement

But since the Supreme Court issued its decision, some House Republicans have discussed the possibility of a 15-week national ban and hardline abortion opponents, including Virginia’s Rep. Bob Good (R), want to see a complete end to abortion without exception — raising questions about how candidates would vote if advocates of those policies were to succeed in bringing them to the House floor in a GOP Congress.

Cao did say in an interview before the Supreme Court’s decision — and all three have said in public statements afterward — that overturning Roe leaves abortion policy up to the states. But Cao, Kiggans and Vega have not always been clear about their positions on specific policies and did not respond to questions for this article about how they would vote on certain abortion proposals, restrictions or bans if elected, including whether they support exceptions to abortion bans for rape, incest or protecting the life of the mother.

Instead, Cao said in a statement that “I believe in life and believe it should be protected” and otherwise focused on Wexton, claiming she “supports unlimited access to late term abortion at taxpayer expense,” which Wexton called a lie.

Advertisement

The DCCC ad targeting Cao — though under $100,000 in the 10th — was part of a seven-figure campaign in battleground districts nationwide targeting Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, and featuring an Asian couple, DCCC said. Responding to the ad, Cao pivoted to the economy, saying, “Unfortunately for Jennifer Wexton, Asians like myself pay the same gas and grocery prices as everyone else. No amount of advertising will change that, or that Joe Biden is responsible for it.”

The overturn of Roe has presented a quandary for Republican candidates, said Mark Rozell, dean of George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. They could risk alienating swing voters by publicly taking a harder stance on abortion bans or restrictions, or risk alienating antiabortion voters by opposing stricter bans, even as recent public opinion polls have shown a majority of Americans support access to abortion.

“It puts Republicans in a potentially vulnerable position because the issue now matters — they simply cannot deflect the issue by saying we have settled law on this issue,” Rozell said. “What they would do in Congress really matters, and it matters in a big way.”

Advertisement

Cao, Kiggans and Vega have instead sought to put Democrats on defense, each sprinkling their public comments with claims that Democrats support abortion “up to the moment of birth” or even “post-birth.” That strategy echoes attacks in the 2019 state House races when the GOP seized on Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) and Del. Kathy Tran (D)'s major unforced errors when discussing late-term abortion, leading Republicans — including Kiggans in a campaign ad — to accuse them of supporting “infanticide,” which they sharply denied.

Rozell said such attacks “stretch credulity beyond belief” — but that Republicans are counting on enough swing voters to question whether either party reflects their view on abortion.

In video of Cao speaking about his stances on abortion at a May campaign event, provided to The Washington Post via a YouTube link, Cao inaccurately said that “under Governor Northam, they allow abortion all the way up to birth or even post-birth.” Late-term abortion is illegal in Virginia unless the mother’s life is in danger; killing infants after delivery is also illegal.

Advertisement

He pivoted to a California bill that had caused a stir in antiabortion circles, where a false narrative going viral on the internet said California Democrats wanted to decriminalize infanticide. “This is the most evil thing I’ve seen,” Cao said, although the bill’s sponsor said the bill is intended to prevent prosecution for miscarriages or pregnancy-related deaths — not murder — of newborns.

Then Cao went further: “The Nazis did this. They’ll take Jewish babies and just take the legs and just smash the babies and kill them. You think that can’t happen in this country?” He didn’t respond to questions this week about the comments.

Wexton, who also serves as co-chair of DCCC’s program for vulnerable front-line Democrats, said Democrats need to forcefully swat down claims like Cao’s.

“That is an absolute lie, so we need to push back hard, because the fact is that you can’t get a third-trimester abortion in Virginia except under extremely limited circumstances involving the life and health of the mother, and you need three doctors to sign off on it,” Wexton said. “They’re just trying to distract from the fact that they’re taking away rights from millions of Americans and the fact that they’re out of touch with Americans on this issue.”

Advertisement

Wexton said Democrats intend to go on offense on a range of social issues, including same-sex marriage and contraception — constitutional rights that Justice Clarence Thomas said in his concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson that the court should reconsider. House Republicans broadly rejected bills to codify rights to same-sex and interracial marriage and to contraception this month — ample campaign fodder for Democrats. (Cao, Vega and Kiggans also did not respond to questions about how they would have voted on those bills.)

In Virginia’s 7th District, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) has already been on the offensive, repeatedly highlighting comments Vega made on rape-related pregnancy that were published by Axios last month, drawing outrage. Vega was caught on a recording at a May campaign event saying it “wouldn’t surprise” her that pregnancy could be less likely after rape — which is false — after an unidentified person asked her if she knew that.

In a statement that day, Vega did not explain the comments, instead trying to turn the tables on Spanberger. Like Cao, Vega also said in a candidate survey by the Prince William & Manassas Family Alliance that she would support a law “to protect innocent life from conception to natural death.”

Kiggans, hoping to oust Rep. Elaine Luria (D), has previously said in response to questions about her abortion stance that she is “100 percent, unapologetically pro-life” and has often highlighted her opposition to using state taxpayer dollars to subsidize abortion for low-income women.

Advertisement

Rozell said Democrats would do well to look to the 1989 Virginia governor’s race, which unfolded after a Supreme Court ruling on abortion upholding certain Missouri state restrictions: “The issue was theoretical for most voters until it became actual,” he said. Soon, Democrat L. Douglas Wilder decided to make abortion rights a central focus of his campaign and his ads, offering a Jeffersonian message about Virginia’s traditional values of individual rights and framing his Republican opponent, J. Marshall Coleman, as extreme in his opposition to abortion.

Longtime Virginia GOP strategist Boyd Marcus Jr., who was then Coleman’s campaign manager, said in an interview that Wilder’s strategy “changed the momentum in the election.”

“The world is a different place now than it was in 1989, but in 1989 those ads were effective,” Marcus said. “They were effective because all of a sudden we weren’t talking about the issues of what was good for government in Virginia. We were talking about abortion.”

Advertisement

Keeping in mind today’s very different political environment, Marcus still anticipated that the much bigger Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe almost “certainly is a boost to the Democrats, because it will motivate a segment of people who may not have a lot of enthusiasm,” he said.

If he were advising the Republicans in competitive districts (which he’s not, he added), he would suggest limiting their discussion of abortion to noting abortion policy is now in state legislatures’ hands, largely just as candidates have been doing. He doubted a national abortion bill from either party could get through Congress anyway, considering the Senate filibuster.

Still, Marcus and Rozell both noted that any extra motivation that the overturn of Roe gives Democratic voters to turn out won’t happen in a vacuum and context is key, with economic concerns still a dominant issue in the midterms as well — which the Republican candidates pivot to speaking about at every opportunity.

“The question is whether swing voters will prioritize that issue [abortion] above others in a period of 9 percent inflation, high gas prices, low public approval for the Democrats who are leading in Congress,” Rozell said.

GiftOutline Gift Article