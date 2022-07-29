Man fatally shot in Washington Highlands in Southeast D.C.

Gift Article Share

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in the Southeast quadrant of the city, the fourth person killed in that community in three days, according to D.C. police. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That latest shooting occurred shortly before 3:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Wheeler Road SE, near Valley Street and along Oxon Run Park.

D.C. police had few immediate details but said the victim died at a hospital. He has not yet been publicly identified.

About 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said three people were shot — two of them fatally — in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Fourth Street SE, a little less than a mile away from Friday’s shooting, and also near Valley Road. Police said a person armed with an assault-style weapon fired at least 90 rounds.

Two hours later, about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police said they found a man shot in a stairwell of an apartment building in the 4300 block of Livingston Road SE, about two blocks from the shooting on Fourth Street. He later died at a hospital.

Advertisement

Authorities said they have not found evidence linking the shootings in that one community but were investigating that question.

On Thursday, Police Cmdr. John Haines of the Criminal Investigations Division said possible motives under review include ongoing and historic feuds in Washington Highlands.

“Rival groups, crews, neighborhoods, will sometimes just target other neighborhoods and they indiscriminately shoot into areas they are having feuds with,” he said.

As of Friday, the District’s official homicide count stood at 124, an 11 percent increase over this time last year. That number does not reflect Friday’s shooting on Wheeler Road, which awaits a final determination from the medical examiner.

GiftOutline Gift Article