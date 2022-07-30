Four indicted in robbery of mailbox keys, stolen-check scheme

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four men accused of stealing master keys from postal carriers, and sifting through stolen mail for checks they could doctor and cash, are behind a string of scams and violent assaults this year in the Washington region, according to an indictment unsealed Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “At least thirteen such robberies have taken place in the greater Washington D.C. metropolitan area between May 23 and July 7, 2022,” federal prosecutors said in a court filing Friday, seeking to keep the arrested men detained pending trial. “The evidence not only ties defendants to this string of armed and, in some cases, violent robberies, but during the charged offense the defendants also employed violence to attempt an escape after law enforcement observed them ... steal mail from USPS collection boxes and tried to stop their vehicle.”

Ali Dickerson, 20, of Hyattsville; Eyalan Owona, 21, of Upper Marlboro; and Benjamin Washington, 22, of Owings Mills, were arrested and made their initial appearance in Greenbelt federal court Friday. Attorneys had not been listed for any of them as of Saturday.

A fourth man who was indicted, Ibrahim Kourouma, 22, of Glenarden, was a fugitive as of Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. Authorities said they have identified three other co-conspirators in the alleged robbery-and-check-fraud scheme, but they have not been charged or named in court records.

Prosecutors said the U.S. Park Police recovered approximately 65 checks in June that appeared stolen and “washed,” with several bearing amounts in the tens of thousands of dollars, from a residence that the four men and their co-conspirators appeared to be using or living in. They also found handgun ammunition, computers, printers and blank check stock, authorities said.

The four indicted men were in a dark gray Hyundai on May 25 when Montgomery County police observed Washington exit the vehicle and return, apparently carrying contents from a mailbox, prosecutors said. When police started a traffic stop, the car began to speed away, they said.

Owona, who was alleged to be driving, rammed police vehicles that tried to box him in from the front and rear, “striking one law enforcement officer with his car in the process and knocking him to the ground,” according to the detention memo prosecutors filed Friday. Police had to shatter the front windows, unlock the car from the inside, and drag Owona from the vehicle, prosecutors said. Owona and Washington were on pretrial release or probation from prior offenses, they said.

“The robberies all included firearms, which were displayed and sometimes aimed directly at USPS employees,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland said in requesting that the three suspects who were arrested remain in custody pending trial. “Physical force has been used to take Arrow keys from mail carriers, resulting in physical injuries as well as constant threat to their lives as long as they carry the Arrow keys sought by defendants and their co-conspirators. Further, defendants have recklessly and dangerously resisted arrest already, and should not be given the chance to do so again.”

Prosecutors said that Dickerson, Kourouma and Owona were released after being arrested May 25, while Washington remained in custody because he was on probation. Later the same day, “two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint in the Chevy Chase and Crofton, MD, areas by individuals with physical descriptions matching” the same men, prosecutors said.

The Postal Service carriers were robbed of their arrow keys — a master key for the mailboxes in a given geographic area that postal workers carry — at least one of which was identical to the key seized from the foursome that morning, officials said.

All four men, if convicted, face a maximum of 10 years in prison for possession of Postal Service keys and a maximum of five years for stealing mail.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported earlier this year that it has seen a “significant increase” in armed robberies nationwide of letter carriers to steal arrow keys in a trend linked to stolen checks.

Frustrated residents in Maryland suburbs including Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Silver Spring had reported strange, inflated charges to their accounts that they traced back to checks they had left in the mail, according to reporting earlier this year by The Washington Post.

Stolen checks and keys are often found for sale online, according to experts. On Telegram channels dedicated to check fraud, payment amounts ranged from $8 to a business check written out in the amount of more than $36,000, according to a Post review. The checks themselves were on offer at $100 or more. One Telegram seller offered USPS arrow keys for $5,000 and $7,000 to access mailboxes in Maryland and North Carolina. Another offered a Florida key for $3,000. Several channel administrators said they accepted payment only in bitcoin or Cash App.

