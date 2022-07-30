D.C. police shoot, wound male suspect in Brightwood area after a chase

Gift Article Share

D.C. police shot and wounded a male Saturday afternoon during a pursuit in which authorities say he was the suspect in a separate double shooting in Northwest Washington. Few details were immediately available, but according to a preliminary police account, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ninth and Longfellow streets, where two people were wounded, said Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesperson. The conditions, genders and ages of the two victims were not immediately known.

As police responded to that incident, officers found a person whom police believed to be a suspect, Sternbeck said. The person, whose age was not released by police, fled in a vehicle which police chased for several blocks before the suspect’s vehicle crashed and he got and ran, Sternbeck said.

The police chased him on foot, and at least one officer fired and wounded the suspect in the area of Third and Longfellow streets, Sternbeck said. Police recovered a gun at that location, Sternbeck said. The wounded person was not conscious at the scene. Police did not immediately release further details.

Police said in a tweet just before 5 p.m. that they will hold a media briefing at Third and Longfellow streets in Northwest Washington.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Officer Involved Shooting incident has occurred in the 4th District || media briefing will be held at 3rd & Longfellow Street NW — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 30, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article