Montgomery County reopens coronavirus rent relief program

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The fourth phase of Montgomery County’s rent relief program has reopened to provide short-term rental assistance to residents who fell behind on paying rent because of the pandemic. The program, which is open to renters who either didn’t complete a previously submitted application or wish to submit a new application for review, does not have a deadline.

“I am pleased to announce the reopening of the rental relief program. We have additional funds to distribute, and we know that the need for this assistance has not gone away,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich in a statement. “The impact of this pandemic will be with us for quite some time, so I urge eligible residents who are in need to not delay and apply today.”

To be eligible for the fourth phase of the program, households must earn a gross income that is less than half of the median income of households in the county. They must also have experienced pandemic-related financial hardship, have resided in Montgomery County since at least August 2021, have an informal or formal obligation to pay rent and be behind on their rent by at least two months.

Advertisement

Depending on income level and available funds, households are eligible for up to $12,000 total or 18 months of assistance to pay back rent. Households well below the area’s median income level may also be eligible for up to $2,000 to assist in paying utilities.

Renters can fill out an online application here. County representatives are available to help complete the application for those without internet access or need other accommodations. Applications will be processed based on priority factors including income, eviction risk and geographic location.

As of July 24, the county has distributed $79.1 million in financial assistance through the rent relief program, which launched May 2020. The program is managed by Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services with funding from the Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Renters facing immediate threat of eviction can call 311 Monday through Friday to be connected with the county’s Housing Stabilization Services.

GiftOutline Gift Article