Six shot in three incidents in half hour, D.C. police say

Six people were shot in the District Friday night in three double shootings in a half-hour, police said. At least one of the victims was critically wounded. The critically wounded victim was a man who was shot in the first of the three incidents, according to officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

It was reported to the police at 8:57 p.m. in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue SE, Carew said. A woman was also shot in that incident, he said.

A second double shooting was reported about 15 minutes later in the 100 block of Darrington Street SW, Carew said. At 9:15 p.m. another shooting was reported, in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE.

No obvious connection between the shootings was apparent late Friday; it was unclear why they all happened in so brief a period. The sites had little in common geographically, with none particularly close to the others.

However, Darrington Street is about a mile or two west of the Washington Highlands area where four people were killed within three days this week; the most recent killing was earlier Friday.

Darrington is a relatively short residential street. The sites of the other two Friday night double shootings are more prominent thoroughfares.

