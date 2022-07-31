Armed Southeast D.C. man shot by officer has died

Gift Article Share

A 31-year-old D.C. man has died after being shot by a District police officer in Northwest Washington, police said Sunday. Police said the man had been fleeing Saturday from the scene of an earlier shooting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kevin Hartgraves-Shird, of Southeast Washington, was one of three people in a vehicle that had just left the scene of another shooting about 4 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said in a news release on Sunday. Officers had followed the vehicle, a white Kia, after they were told that three armed people inside were “seen hiding weapons,” police said.

A responding officer followed the car to the intersection of Second and Madison streets near Fort Slocum Park.

One or more occupants fled, but one man “engaged” with police, Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan M. Benedict said Saturday in a briefing at the scene of the shooting by the officer.

Benedict said an officer shouted “gun, gun, gun” and issued commands. The officer fired a single shot.

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the D.C. police’s Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating, the Sunday release said. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is the department’s policy.

James Shird, Hartgraves-Shird’s father, declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday evening.

Body-camera footage from the incident is under review.

Benedict said police recovered a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine that Hartgraves-Shird carried and three other guns from the vehicle. One was a long gun that police said may have had the capability for automatic fire — the continuous firing of bullets as long as the trigger is depressed.

Details about the alleged connection between Hartgraves-Shird and the earlier shooting — which left two people injured — weren’t immediately known.

The incident occurred against a backdrop of increasing concern in the city about gun violence in general, and a rash of serious shootings since Wednesday in particular.

In the recent incidents, at least five people have been slain and 16 wounded, Benedict said.

