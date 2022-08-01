Assateague beach partially closed after military munition debris found

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Park Service said it has partially closed the north end of Assateague Island in Maryland after finding multiple military munitions debris on the beach. The North Beach swimming area at Assateague Island National Seashore is closing until further notice, but the area north and south of that portion of beach, the parking lot and beach hut will remain open, while lifeguards will be located immediately south of their normal area, the NPS said in a news release Sunday.

Seven pieces of military munitions debris were found over the past two weeks, prompting the closure, the park service said. “Most of these pieces are just metal fragments, but some may still contain residue of either explosives or propellent and thus must be considered dangerous,” it said.

During the 1940s, the U.S. Navy used the area of the island as a test range for rockets and bombs, the park service said. In the 1950s, a clean up was done, and munition debris was buried in pits on the island.

The park service said that due to the natural movement of the island and rising sea levels, some of these pits are now offshore.

“It is likely that the large Nor’easter in May disturbed the near shore seafloor and uncovered one of these pits,” resulting in pieces of ordnance coming ashore, the park service said.

This is not the first time old military ammunitions have been found in the area. In 1988 similar military ammunition washed ashore at the north end of Assateague Island, according to the Dispatch, a news site serving the region around Ocean City, Md. And in 2013, a hundred World Ward II military pieces were discovered in the Maryland area of Assateague and later detonated in prepared sites, the NPS said.

The park service asked visitors who find unidentified metal on the beach to avoid touching or handling it and to notify park staff.

“Unfortunately, there have been several instances of visitors picking up rocket fragments and carrying them to either the lifeguards or, in one instance the visitor center,” the park service said. “Please do not do this as it is potentially very dangerous.”

Bomb experts from Ocean City and Dover Air Force Base are assisting the park in dealing with these items, and park management will meet this week with explosive ordnance disposal experts to develop plan going forward.

