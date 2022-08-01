D.C. attorney general seeks to block access to Casa Ruby bank accounts

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine is seeking a temporary restraining order against Casa Ruby to freeze the LGBTQ nonprofit’s financial accounts and prevent founder Ruby Corado from making further withdrawals, documents filed Monday in the D.C. Superior Court show. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last month, a Washington Post report raised questions about possible financial mismanagement at the nonprofit. The report was based on interviews with former employees, court records, tax filings and thousands of emails to and from officials at the D.C. Department of Human Services obtained through a public records request.

Casa Ruby reported more than $4.1 million in grants and other revenue on its most recent federal tax filings, which showed that Corado earned $260,000. But employees say they have gone without pay, and at least four landlords have told city agencies that the nonprofit did not pay rent on properties that it leased across the city for its low-barrier shelter and transitional housing programs.

Corado has not responded to The Post’s phone calls or emails, but she told a Telemundo reporter last week that she was in El Salvador and had done nothing wrong. Though Corado stepped down as executive director last fall, employees have told city officials and The Post that she retained sole control over the nonprofit’s bank accounts.

Advertisement

“Casa Ruby’s operations suggest clear patterns of gross mismanagement and poor oversight of its programs and finances,” Racine said in a statement. “Instead of fulfilling its important mission of providing transitional housing and support to LGBTQ+ youth, Casa Ruby diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars in District grants and charitable donations from their intended purpose. Their Executive Director appears to have fled the country, withdrawn at least tens of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds, and has failed to pay employees and vendors money they are rightfully owed. Upon hearing of the suspicious circumstances surrounding its collapse, our office immediately began investigating and is using our broad authority over District nonprofits to safeguard the organization’s assets and hold its leadership accountable.”

Since 2016, Casa Ruby has received $9.6 million in grants from city agencies to serve the needs of the Latino and LGBTQ+ youth communities in the District. Last fall, the Department of Health and Human Services declined to renew an $839,460 grant to Casa Ruby to run a low-barrier shelter. The shelter, which housed at least 10 young people at the time, shut down in September, but the nonprofit has continued to run other programs, including one for victims of crimes and another for asylum seekers.

Though the nonprofit listed a board of directors on its federal tax filings, the AG’s office found that between 2012 and 2020, the board “apparently never met, and it generated no records or minutes to document any action.”

Advertisement

In addition to asking the court to freeze Casa Ruby’s accounts, the attorney general’s complaint asks the court to appoint a court-supervised official to stabilize and reform the management of the nonprofit, and seeks an “equitable accounting of records” for the nonprofit’s finances, “as they’ve had no meaningful oversight for years,” Racine’s statement said. Racine also asked the court to impose a trust or other remedy to regain control of any money that Corado may have improperly obtained.

According to the attorney general’s office, Corado’s control of the nonprofit’s finances was “near absolute.” It said that she is the only current signatory on the nonprofit’s bank accounts and that she has access to its PayPal account, which processes all donations made to Casa Ruby through its website. As recently as July 19, Corado made withdrawals of at least $604 from PayPal, the office found.

“Even employees with significant responsibilities over Casa Ruby’s affairs could not spend any of Casa Ruby’s funds without Corado’s express permission,” Racine’s office found.

Advertisement

The AG’s office also found that Corado has used and continues to spend Casa Ruby’s money without the knowledge or participation of other managers and without oversight from the board. It said that throughout 2021, Corado withdrew tens of thousands of dollars from Casa Ruby’s M&T Bank account, and she used more than $60,000 in Casa Ruby’s funds to pay bills for a charge card she controlled. The AG office found that Corado used Casa Ruby funds to pay for meals and expenses related to transportation to and in El Salvador.

This story will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article