Police in Virginia Beach investigate death of D.C. 2-year-old

A woman who D.C. police said fled the District with her 2-year-old daughter was found early Monday critically ill in a hotel room in Virginia Beach, along with the child, who was dead, according to authorities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A police spokeswoman in Virginia Beach said the circumstances of the death are being investigated as suspicious, but a cause and manner were not immediately available. Police also did not provide details about how the woman became ill.

No criminal charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon and the case remains under investigation, police said. The identities of the woman and child have not been made public.

Police in D.C. said the mother left the District with her daughter after losing a custody case in court last week. A police spokesman said they were last seen in the District on Friday.

Police in Virginia said the woman and dead child were found in the hotel room about 3:30 a.m. Monday. No other details about the case have been made public.

