Metro temporarily suspends Red Line from Van Ness to Farragut North

The Metro Red Line suspended rail service Monday morning between the Farragut North and Van Ness stations to continue repairs following a low voltage electrical fire at Dupont Station Saturday night, authorities said.
Red Line trains will run in two segments every 10 minutes between Glenmont-Farragut North and Shady Grove-Van Ness.
The service suspension follows a smoke incident on Friday that briefly suspended services. After that, on Saturday night Metro reported a track problem at Dupont Circle and an electrical fire.
