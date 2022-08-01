The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Metro temporarily suspends Red Line from Van Ness to Farragut North

By
August 1, 2022 at 6:54 a.m. EDT
People wait for an incoming Metro at Van Ness-UDC along the Red Line in 2018. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Comment

The Metro Red Line suspended rail service Monday morning between the Farragut North and Van Ness stations to continue repairs following a low voltage electrical fire at Dupont Station Saturday night, authorities said.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Shuttle buses will be available for riders every 7 to 10 minutes, stopping at Farragut North, Dupont Circle, Woodley Park, Cleveland Park and Van Ness, according to transit authorities.

Red Line trains will run in two segments every 10 minutes between Glenmont-Farragut North and Shady Grove-Van Ness.

The service suspension follows a smoke incident on Friday that briefly suspended services. After that, on Saturday night Metro reported a track problem at Dupont Circle and an electrical fire.

This story will be updated.

Loading...