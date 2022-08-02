Man charged with DUI after fatal hit-and-run in Arlington Heights

Julio David Villazon was driving on S. Old Glebe Road when he turned onto 2nd Street S., struck a pedestrian crossing the road and then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was identified as Viviana Oxlaj Lopez, 52, of Arlington. Police responded to the crash about 7:32 p.m. and transported Lopez to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police identified Villazon as a suspect from witness interviews and detained him at his residence Monday evening. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said. Villazon has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run and driving under the influence, and is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility, police said. A criminal investigation is ongoing.