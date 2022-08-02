Black female firefighters sue D.C., alleging racial and gender bias

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four Black female firefighters in the District sued the city Monday, saying they have been “systematically and continuously discriminated against on the basis of their race and gender,” including being denied salary increases and overtime pay and being subjected to unfair disciplinary action. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, comes almost a year after a similar case was filed by 10 current and former Black female police officers in the District who complained of “repeated, coordinated and relentless retaliation” against Black women on the police force who complained about discrimination and other misconduct. That case is pending in U.S. district court.

The fire department case “is about systemic characteristics of [the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services] that turn it into a ‘boys club,’ in which Black women are tolerated, but not embraced or treated as equals, and in which Black women always have to beg, scrape and fight just to be treated fairly,” one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers, Pamela Keith, said in a statement.

The D.C. attorney general’s office, which represents the city in civil litigation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said the department would not comment on a pending lawsuit. The police department also has declined to discuss the specific allegations in the lawsuit it faces.

The plaintiffs in the fire department case are identified in the complaint as Jadonna Sanders, an arson investigator; Takeva Thomas and Bolatito Ajose, both fire inspectors; and Shalonda Smith, a technician inspector who works with health-care facilities.

The women, who are seeking $10 million in damages and an injunction barring future discrimination by the department, say they have been unfairly denied pay increases and opportunities to work overtime hours, based on race and sex, and have been subjected to “disparate and retaliatory disciplinary practices.” They also accuse the department of “ignoring and marginalizing” complaints from Black women.

The lawsuit says that while the department has written policies for how specific jobs should be performed, firefighters often “learn the methods of conduct in the field … from working with more senior and seasoned firefighters. These common norms become so widely practiced that they become the standard of operations.”

However, the women say, the department “occasionally chooses to hold some firefighters to the letter of the rule and to discipline them, while looking the other way with respect to all firefighters.” The lawsuit says Ajose, Smith and Thomas were forced to appear before disciplinary review boards “for actions that were either not violations or were technical violations” of job performance rules, while other firefighters were not held to the same standards.

The four plaintiffs work in the department’s fire prevention division, which handles fire inspections, fire investigations and fire-safety education programs for the public, according to the lawsuit. Although overtime opportunities are supposed to be offered to firefighters on an equitable basis, favoring those who have accumulated the fewest overtime hours, the women allege that a lieutenant in the division controlled and abused the process.

“While there were overtime assignment policies in place,” the complaint says, the lieutenant “had the authority and the discretion to override policies and hand out overtime opportunities to his preferred employees.” For several years, the lieutenant “manipulated the overtime assignment system to give himself excessive overtime hours, and consistently denied overtime opportunities to plaintiffs.” All of the “preferred employees” were men, the lawsuit says.

Sanders and Ajose have been firefighters since 2001. Smith joined the department in 2006 and Thomas in 2012.

“Plaintiffs are all long-tenured firefighters … and have proven their worth to the organization,” the lawsuit says. “Despite that fact, when they raised concerns about the way they were paid, and despite [their labor union] assisting them in pursuing those claims, their complaints were ignored and marginalized.”

The women have “observed their non-Black colleagues raise concerns and be responded to with haste and alacrity, or at a minimum be responded to in a timely fashion,” the lawsuit says.

The department “holds African American women to harsher standards and forces them to endure years of investigation and disciplinary action for thing that not disciplined at all in other firefighters,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys said in a statement.

