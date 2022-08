A man was wounded in Fairfax County late Tuesday night in what the county police described as an “officer-involved” shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, the police said.

The man was shot in a vehicle in the Seven Corners area while officers tried to make an arrest, the police said in a brief preliminary account. The shooting occurred near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive as detectives were conducting an investigation, police said.