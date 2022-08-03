3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

David Bowden was born on Valentine’s Day, an astrological coincidence that seems to inform the music he makes under the moniker Pink Sweat$: old-school R&B that strips away the contemporary scene’s hip-hop infatuation and is perfect for dimmed lights and romantic nights. On his gentle debut album “Pink Planet,” Bowden focused on instant-classic melodies and heart-on-sleeve sentiments that were complemented by unassuming, in-the-room instrumentation. This year’s “Pink Moon” expanded the collaborator list, allowing him to juxtapose his style with 6lack and Blxst and duet with like-minded singers Kirby and Sabrina Claudio. Curiously, Bowden grew up in a religious household — his father is a minister, his mother a gospel singer — and he wasn’t allowed to listen to secular music until he was 17. But while he rejected the gospel music his parents favored, something must have seeped in: Listen to how he mixes the sacred and profane on “Spiritual,” about a lover with “holiness” in her eyes. Performing with Alicia Keys on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Theater at MGM National Harbor, 101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md. mgmnationalharbor.com. $168-$778.