3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Pink Sweat$
Kehlani
Before the release of “Blue Water Road,” Kehlani described the album as a destination in her mind. “I’m giving everyone access. It’s an emotional journey, a sexual journey, and a spiritual journey,” she wrote. “To me, the album is like a glass house. It’s light, transparent, and the sun is shining right through it.” For the 27-year-old singer-songwriter, sunlight is the best disinfectant on an album that might be both her lightest and deepest yet. Kehlani’s malleable, smoky voice — whether a croon or a half-rapped patter — is a warm complement to woozy, dreamy grooves with touches of molasses-thick low-end and hip-hop scintillation. Flipping Slick Rick and Soul II Soul samples keeps the album grounded, while dueting with the likes of Justin Bieber, Syd and Jessie Reyez lets Kehlani explore facets of the relationship dramas in her songs. Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. Sold out.
Leon Bridges
Across three albums, Leon Bridges has sounded like a perfectly coifed soul man gradually traveling through time, dabbling in retro stylings influenced by Sam Cooke and Otis Redding before embracing everything from Marvin Gaye to D’Angelo, with a fair share of disco diversions. On last year’s “Gold-Diggers Sound,” Bridges sounds as modern as ever but with the well-practiced precision of his previous music. Named after Gold-Diggers, the East Hollywood bar-hotel-recording studio where a residency grew into actual residence during the writing and recording of the album, “Gold-Diggers Sound” sees Bridges collaborate with the likes of Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin, multi-hyphenates at the equilibrium point of jazz and hip-hop. Particularly poignant is the 808s and heartbreak of “Sweeter,” a collaboration with Martin released in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by the police. “Hoping for a life more sweeter, instead I’m just a story repeating,” a weary Bridges sings. “I wish I had another day, but it’s just another day.” Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. $65.