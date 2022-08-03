‘Possible’ Metro delays due to network glitch

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

All D.C. Metro lines could experience delays Wednesday morning due to a technical issue causing problems monitoring the train movements, Metro staff said. Metro initially told travelers at 7:55 a.m. to expect “major delays” on all lines and plan for additional travel time. Delays are now “possible,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.

The network issue is “intermittently preventing rail operations from accurately monitoring train movements throughout the system,” Jannetta wrote, but she said trains are moving.

The issue may also lead to inaccuracies in arrival times listed on Metro’s website, Metro officials said on Twitter. Travelers should rely on in-station signs for arrival information.

Metro staff is investigating, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said by email, and there is no estimate for full network restoration. There have been no reports of crowding at stations.

Earlier this week, Metrorail’s regulatory agency began an investigation into Metro’s handling of a track fire that shut down a section of the Red Line between Saturday and Monday.

