The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of Aug. 4-10

Listen 16 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thursday, Aug. 4 Burger Battle at the Wharf: The Wharf’s restaurants are known for a variety of cuisines — Mediterranean, Vietnamese, oysters — but what unites them is burgers. The D.C. Burger Battle features seven restaurants, including Rappahannock Oyster Co., Kirwan’s and the Brighton, and two Capitol Hill neighbors serving special sliders to raise money for D.C. nonprofit So Others Might Eat. Guests sample the mini burgers while listening to live music and sipping beer and seltzer, then vote for a favorite. Tickets include burgers and three drink tickets. 7 to 10 p.m. $45.

Maren Morris at Merriweather Post Pavilion: Maren Morris further explores the boundaries of pop and country with her latest album, “Humble Quest.” Songs such as the catchy “Tall Guys” are poised for radio play with rollicking, toe-tapping melodies: “I can wear my heels real high / I’m a lover of all types / But there’s something ’bout tall guys, tall guys.” Morris enlisted the production prowess of sought-after pop producer Greg Kurstin, whose lengthy list of accolades includes a Grammy Award for Adele’s 2015 song “Hello” and a nomination for Kelly Clarkson’s 2011 song “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).” Still, even with its pop sensibilities, “Humble Quest” feels like a return to form for Morris. Sandwiched in between the lighter pop tracks are reflective country ballads such as “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” in which Morris muses on a Midwest lover: “Shoulda known what I was getting in / Fallin’ for a boy from Michigan.” 8 p.m. $45-$125.

Advertisement

Anniversary Weekend at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery: Two institutions are celebrating anniversaries in Baltimore this weekend. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery, which debuted as a tasting room in Halethorpe in 2017 before unveiling a brewery, bar, restaurant and gift shop in summer 2018, continues its four-year anniversary celebrations Thursday through Sunday. There are exclusive beers on tap, including a barrel-aged wild ale and a passionfruit-and-jalapeno amber ale. Modern rock band Starcrush performs Friday at 5 p.m., and singer Joi Carter takes the stage at 5 on Saturday. The weekend also features guided tours and tastings, a “Perfect Pint Academy” class for those who want to learn to pour a pint of Guinness (Saturday) and a four-course beer dinner (Sunday). Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles, who are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards this weekend, are also getting in on the act: Orioles Hall of Famer Chris Hoiles bartends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday for “Brews and O’s,” and the Birdland Road Show visits Friday at 6 p.m. with ticket giveaways. Thursday through Sunday. Entry to the brewery is free; classes, tours and the beer dinner have additional charges.

Friday, Aug. 5

Advertisement

Tiki Trail D.C.: What kind of treasure hunt leads to tropical cocktails and boozy rum drinks? The D.C. Tiki Trail. First launched in 2017 by Brian Nixon of McClellan’s Retreat, the event this year features 10 participating bars, including Archipelago, Service Bar, Tiki on 18th and the Green Zone. Purchase a Tiki Trail map, then order a designated Tiki Trail cocktail to receive a stamp. Those who collect all 10 stamps are invited to a special party in September. Fifty percent of registration benefits Another Round Another Rally, which offers scholarships and grants to underrepresented members of the hospitality industry. Through Sept. 5. $20 for Tiki Trail map; individual cocktail prices vary.

Hip Hop and Shakespeare Workshops at the National Building Museum: Artist Malik Work demonstrates how Shakespeare’s timeless verse fuses with hip-hop beats during these three hour-long classes, showing how the bard and modern rappers use imagery and rhythm in their storytelling. This program is part of “The Playhouse,” the National Building Museum’s annual Summer Block Party installation, and participation is free with museum admission. Friday at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. $7-$10.

Cocktails and Conversations Artist Talk: Shop Made in DC supports local creators by selling their crafts, apparel and baked goods, but in the second-floor gallery space of its Georgetown location, it’s offering a spotlight to allow customers to hear directly from artists as part of the shop’s “Bold” series. Three speakers — artists Beezy Young, Bria Edwards and Emily Fussner — discuss their daring works and the messages they carry in a conversation moderated by D.C. painter Nora Lieberman. Cocktails will be available during the talk. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Gil Shaham with the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap: Lately, there have been all sorts of chances to hear the National Symphony Orchestra outside of the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The group has performed throughout the spring at the newly opened Capital One Hall and the Anthem on the Southwest D.C. waterfront, but the Filene Center remains a great satellite stage for the orchestra. After recent shows featuring the NSO performing the score for Harry Potter, Star Wars and Toy Story films, conductor Ruth Reinhardt closes the orchestra’s summer vacation with violinist Gil Shaham performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, along with a rousing run through Dvorak’s Ninth, the “New World” symphony. 8 p.m. $27-$72.

‘Slay Them’ Drag Competition at Red Bear Brewing: Red Bear’s monthly amateur drag contest returns for its second season, which finds 2021-22 champion Evry Pleasure hosting alongside Desiree Dik. Audience members vote for their favorite performer on the first Friday of the month between August and January, with the winners going head to head for the crown in March 2023. (Each monthly winner also takes home $100 and a future booking at the NoMa brewery.) After the competition, stick around for a dance party with DJ Twink. 9 p.m. Free.

Pink Sweat$ at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: David Bowden was born on Valentine’s Day, an astrological coincidence that seems to inform the music he makes under the moniker Pink Sweat$: old-school R&B that strips away the contemporary scene’s hip-hop infatuation and is perfect for dimmed lights and romantic nights. On his gentle debut album “Pink Planet,” Bowden focused on instant-classic melodies and heart-on-sleeve sentiments that were complemented by unassuming, in-the-room instrumentation. This year’s “Pink Moon” expanded the collaborator list, allowing him to juxtapose his style with 6lack and Blxst and duet with like-minded singers Kirby and Sabrina Claudio. Curiously, Bowden grew up in a religious household — his father is a minister, his mother a gospel singer — and he wasn’t allowed to listen to secular music until he was 17. But while he rejected the gospel music his parents favored, something must have seeped in: Listen to how he mixes the sacred and profane on “Spiritual,” about a lover with “holiness” in her eyes. 8 p.m. $168-$778.

Advertisement

Saturday, Aug. 6

D.C. Funk Parade on the U Street Corridor: The D.C. Funk Parade started as an anything-goes parade and celebration of U Street, with marching bands and conga lines and costumed dancers banging pots and pans. Before and after the parade, there were performances on outdoor stages and late-night parties at neighborhood clubs. This year, though, the parade itself is on ice, and no streets will be closed to traffic. (Organizers the MusicianShip announced earlier this year that the event is changing its name to the D.C. Funk Festival in 2023.) The Day Festival, originally scheduled for May 7 but postponed because of bad weather, features 18 artists, topped by go-go bounce beat trailblazers Critical Condition Band (CCB) and the Naptown Brass Band. The focus is on four “activation areas” with music and dancing along the heart of U Street: the main stage at the African American Civil War Memorial at Vermont and U, a “soul station” with additional artists at Lee’s Flower Shop at 11th and U, a community corner with hands-on activities and a farmers market at the Reeves Center at 14th and U, and “Brews and Beats” with DJs and craft beer at Right Proper Brewing near Sixth and T streets. And if you didn’t get enough funk during the festival, an after-party begins at 5 p.m. at the Brixton. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Mundy at the Black Cat: For Mundy — a self-described “punk pixie” who lives in the forest — staying connected to and surrounded by nature is central to not just their artistry but their personal actualization. During the pandemic, Mundy started working on farms and became the manager of a flower farm. They also learned to use the music software that allowed for the piecemeal recording of “Future Nature.” The album showcases Mundy’s melodramatic, jazzy vocals and funk-punk-new-wave-soul sound, bounding from the slow-burning protest anthem “Velvet Revolution” to the bass-powered electro-pop of “My Way” to the synth-soaked, Baltimore club-nodding “Meow Monster.” The record release show at the Black Cat serves as Mundy’s reemergence in a reawakening music scene, but also a celebration of a wide range of local artists, including a DJ set by Farrah Flosscett, live painting by Lisa Marie Thalhammer and a performance by drag artist Pussy Noir. 8 p.m. $20.

Kennedy Center Culture Caucus Summer Festival: If you’re a fan of yoga and arts markets, the Kennedy Center might be the last place you’d think to look for weekend plans. But this week’s installment of its summer events series, the Alt-Fusion Festival, features both, and the day’s diversity doesn’t stop there. The festival also includes a talk on how funding a creative practice influences art, a set by DJs Shiva and K-Meta, and performances by local artists such as Kassim, whose genre defies description. In fact, that’s the theme of the day: celebrating artists of the DMV whose experimental work doesn’t fit neatly into one category. 2 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Immigrant-Owned Mini-Markt at Heurich House: Christian Heurich arrived in the U.S. as a German immigrant in 1866. By 1873, he had opened his own brewery, and he eventually became the second-largest landowner in D.C. The Heurich House Museum, which shares Heurich’s story and legacy, hopes to help other immigrants follow in his footsteps. This pop-up market in the museum’s beer garden hosts 10 immigrant-owned businesses, organized with nonprofit KAMA DC, which provides immigrants with a platform to share their skills. Admission is free, but tickets have a pay-what-you-can option. 3 to 8 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Water Lantern Festival at National Harbor: See the Potomac in a whole new light as thousands of glowing water lanterns float along during this family-friendly festival at National Harbor. Tickets include everything needed to build and decorate an LED lantern, as well as covering the cost of removing lanterns from the river afterward. The lantern launch is set for sunset, but there will be food trucks and music beforehand. Snag tickets ahead of time for a discount: Prices go up after Friday. Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. $25.99- $44.99; youth tickets start at $11.99.

Sunday, Aug. 7

The In-Cider Jazz Jam: The Capitol Cider House usually offers customers board games, a spacious patio and guided tastings, but this week, it’s letting guests provide the entertainment. After an hour-long performance by the cidery’s house jazz band — bassist Jeff Cuny, pianist Alfred Yun and percussionist Julian Berkowitz — the stage is open to any musicians in the audience with a guitar, voice or horn to improv together. The art goes beyond music, too: Works by local acrylic artist Elizabeth Kim will be on exhibit and available for purchase. Eats from food truck Pop-Up Poutine, including cheese curds and smoked sandwiches, are on sale alongside the hard cider. 3 to 6 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Monday, Aug. 8

‘What I See’: The Black Flag Photographs of Glen Friedman at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library: Glen E. Friedman’s work has always been ahead of his time, whether it was shooting photos of skateboarders Stacy Peralta and Tony Alva in the 1970s, taking early photos of the Beastie Boys and Public Enemy for Def Jam or documenting the punk scene through iconic images of Black Flag, Dead Kennedys and Minor Threat. Friedman’s latest project is a collection of his photos of Black Flag — more than 300 in all — in a book called “What I See.” He’ll discuss the work with Ian MacKaye, whom Friedman has worked with since the Minor Threat days, and present a slide show of his favorite images. “What I See” will be available for purchase through Solid State Books, and Friedman will sign copies after the presentation. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free; registration required.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Advertisement

NMWA xChange: Curators’ Choice on Recent Acquisitions: The National Museum of Women in the Arts is closed during a two-year renovation, but the museum’s team is staying connected with the public through a monthly talk show broadcast online. In August, tune in for a 45-minute Zoom session to hear NMWA curators share their favorite pieces that have been added to the collection since the museum closed and get a preview of the new acquisitions that might be on display in the expanded galleries when the downtown museum reopens in 2023. Noon to 12:45 p.m. Free; registration required.

‘The Warriors’ at Franklin Square: The annual Can I Kick It? outdoor movie series concludes with a true classic: “The Warriors,” about a gritty New York City overrun with costumed street gangs. As the 1979 film plays, DJ 2-Tone Jones provides a score of vintage hip-hop and funk set to the action on screen. DJ Whorocdaspot provides a pre-movie set. Arrive early to score free snacks and drinks from Whole Foods. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.; film begins around 8:30 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Corpse flower at the Enid A. Haupt Garden: Who wouldn’t go out of their way to see, and smell, an eight-foot-high flower that reeks of rotten flesh? The U.S. Botanic Garden has lent one of its popular corpse flowers to Smithsonian Gardens, which has put the plant on display in the Enid A. Haupt Garden, near the National Museum of African Art. In an Instagram post earlier this week, the Botanic Garden predicted that Amorphophallus titanum would bloom around Aug. 10, “plus or minus 2-3 days,” unleashing its powerful stench to draw flies and other “corpse-attracted pollinators.” Word of warning: The aroma is most powerful in the evening and early morning. Estimated peak bloom is Wednesday, but follow Smithsonian Gardens’ Instagram, @smithsoniangardens, for updates. The garden is open from dawn to dusk.

Leon Bridges at the Anthem: Across three albums, Leon Bridges has sounded like a perfectly coifed soul man gradually traveling through time, dabbling in retro stylings influenced by Sam Cooke and Otis Redding before embracing everything from Marvin Gaye to D’Angelo, with a fair share of disco diversions. On last year’s “Gold-Diggers Sound,” Bridges sounds as modern as ever but with the well-practiced precision of his previous music. Named after Gold-Diggers, the East Hollywood bar-hotel-recording studio where a residency grew into actual residence during the writing and recording of the album, “Gold-Diggers Sound” sees Bridges collaborate with the likes of Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin, multi-hyphenates at the equilibrium point of jazz and hip-hop. Particularly poignant is the 808s and heartbreak of “Sweeter,” a collaboration with Martin released in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by the police. “Hoping for a life more sweeter, instead I’m just a story repeating,” a weary Bridges sings. “I wish I had another day, but it’s just another day.” 8 p.m. $65.

D.C. Punk Archive Library Rooftop Shows at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library: “What’s more punk than the public library?” is more than a clever T-shirt slogan — it’s a way of life at the D.C. Public Library. The D.C. Punk Archive, established in 2014, is a public collection of records, fliers, zines, set lists and artifacts dating back to 1976 that tell the story of the city’s dynamic punk and indie music scene. But the library also works to make sure punk isn’t relegated to the dusty shelf of history: This summer, it has hosted monthly concerts on the rooftop of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library downtown. The final show of the series features Big Cry Country and Bacchae. It’s free, all-ages and open to anyone who shows up. What’s more punk than that? 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free.

GiftOutline Gift Article