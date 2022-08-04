Man involved in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy sentenced to 8 years

Gift Article Share

The last of four defendants who pleaded guilty in the July 4, 2020, fatal shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday. In February, Daryle Bond, 20, of Washington, along with three co-defendants, pleaded guilty in D.C. Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter while armed in the youth’s fatal shooting. Bond was the last of the four to be sentenced. His plea agreement called for a term between 7½ and 9½ years.

According to authorities, the four men were attending an anti-violence barbecue thrown by Davon’s mother, Crystal McNeal, on July 4, 2020 in front of an apartment building in the 1400 block of Cedar Street SE. McNeal worked as a neighborhood violence interrupter.

Davon, who had spent the day in Ocean City, Md., got out of a vehicle driven by his aunt and walked toward a basement apartment when one of the men, Carlo General, started running and firing his weapon toward a nearby alley, authorities have said. Davon was struck in the head by one of the bullets.

Prosecutors later determined General had mistakenly thought someone had fired a gun at him and his friends, so he began shooting in retaliation. Bond and another man, Marcel Gordon, also fired their weapons, authorities said.

At an emotional June hearing in which Davon’s mother tearfully spoke about her son’s death, Judge Rainey R. Brandt sentenced General, 22, to 16 years; Gordon, 27, to 10 years and Christen Wingfield, 24, to 9½ years. Brandt also presided at Bond’s sentencing.

