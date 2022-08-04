D.C. Catholic school principal, former teacher of year, sentenced for theft

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former D.C. Catholic school principal and 2005 teacher of the year was sentenced Wednesday to 2½ years in prison for embezzling at least $175,000 over five years from a parent-teacher fund for low-income students and spending it for personal use, prosecutors announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bridget Coates, 49, of Falls Church, pleaded guilty in April to one count of wire fraud after stealing funds from 2012 until she resigned in 2018 as principal of St. Thomas More Catholic School in Southeast Washington.

U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich ordered Coates to forfeit and pay back $175,000 in restitution to the Archdiocese of Washington.

In court filings, Coates, who said her family has served the archdiocese for seven generations, admitted writing 66 unauthorized checks from the Home School Association and depositing the money into her personal bank account. Coates took $14,000 to qualify for a loan to buy her home in Virginia in 2013. She also admitted to using the money to spend more than $19,463 on goods by luxury fashion designers such as Louis Vuitton, Karen Millen, Kate Spade and Michael Kors, prosecutors said.

Coates gave herself another $85,000 that may have gone to school-related expenses that prosecutors did not count against her at sentencing, and the school has filed a $260,000 insurance claim, according to sentencing papers.

U.S. prosecutors Jeffrey S. Nestler and Marco Crocetti asked for a 33-month sentence, saying Coates abused the trust of parents in an “ongoing and brazen” scheme that diverted money meant to enrich the education and lives of low-income students.

Defense attorney Robert L. Jenkins Jr., asked for home confinement, calling Coates’s crime a complete aberration in the life of a gifted educator who turned around a failing K-8 school of about 150 pupils in one of Washington’s poorest neighborhoods. Only 20 percent of eighth-graders met the Catholic high school entrance test requirements when she began and 100 percent did when she left, supporters said.

Coates grew “emotionally overwhelmed” by her work and mental health challenges, Jenkins wrote. In one of more than 50 letters of support, the Rev. Patrick A. Smith, pastor of Saint Augustine Catholic Church and School in Northwest Washington, added that Coates’s “passion and compassion for the children of her school was both her biggest strength and greatest liability.”

Coates established a high school placement test preparation class on Saturdays, taught classes when teacher staffs were short and was president-elect of a Catholic school elementary principals committee when she resigned, supporters said. She started extracurricular programs, including a choir that was asked to perform by leaders of Congress, and was invited with students to attend President Barack Obama’s 2016 State of the Union address, supporters said.

Like many educators, Coates provided gifts, food and supplies to support students, teachers and school events without compensation, Jenkins wrote. But unlike many, Coates also coped with drug dealing, child abuse, multiple shootings at and near the school, law enforcement raids of employees who turned out to be fugitives, and the closure of many majority- or all-Black Catholic schools, supporters said.

Coates said in a 14-page letter to the judge that she also struggled personally with illness, unsafe housing, hoarding, depression, and an unhealthy obsession with work and the appearance of success while her private life spiraled into loneliness and eating problems.

“All this led her to a very depressing and dark place, and when she needed support the most, it was surprisingly absent in a faith-based environment from those around her,” Patrick said.

In her letter, Coates apologized to her victims, Home School Association leaders, her students, their families, teachers and staff.

“I loved my students as if they were my own and I am so sorry that I hurt them with my actions,” Coates wrote, adding, “My students looked to me to do the right thing and I failed them.”

A victim impact statement submitted to the court from the St. Thomas More school did not ask for a specific sentence, but stated: “We pray that this process will enable Ms. Coates to face the human consequences of her actions and give her an opportunity to rehabilitate herself.”

