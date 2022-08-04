Pedestrian is killed by a vehicle in Northwest Washington

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Foggy Bottom area of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police. The crash occurred about 4:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue NW, near several federal buildings and the Edward J. Kelly Park. Police said the man died at a hospital.

A police spokesman said it appears the man was crossing the street when he was struck. Further details of the crash were not immediately available Thursday morning, including whether the crash occurred at an intersection.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and that the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed. The dead man’s identity has not been released pending notification of his relatives.

D.C. police say 21 people have been killed this year in traffic-related crashes, down from 25 by this date in 2021.

