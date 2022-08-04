West Virginia man sentenced for threats against Fauci, officials

Gift Article Share

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for sending threatening emails to Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, and other federal officials, the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., 56, of Snowshoe, W.Va., was sentenced to 37 months in prison along with three years of supervised release for making threats against a federal official, according to a news release.

He admitted to making threats against Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health; Francis Collins, the former director of NIH; Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services; a public health official from Massachusetts; and a religious leader, prosecutors said.

“Everyone has the right to disagree, but you do not have the right to threaten a federal official’s life,” Erek L. Barron, the U.S. attorney for Maryland, said in the release. “Threats like these will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Using an anonymous encrypted email account, Connally sent emails from Dec. 28, 2020, to July 25, 2021, threatening to “harm and/or kill” Fauci and members of his family, including one said they would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire,” according to a plea agreement, the news release said.

Connally also sent emails to Collins on April 24, 2021, threatening the doctor and his family with physical harm and death if he “did not stop speaking about the need for ‘mandatory’ COVID-19 vaccinations,” prosecutors said.

According to the plea agreement, Connally admitted to sending the threats intending to “intimidate or interfere with the performance of their official duties” and to “retaliate” against the doctors for doing their job, “including discussing COVID-19 and its testing and prevention,” prosecutors said.

He was arrested on July 27, 2021, after an investigation linked the email account to him, prosecutors said.

“The public, including public servants, deserve the utmost safety and the assurance that they can perform their duties without interference,” Christian J. Schrank of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, said in the release. “Our agency, working closely with our law enforcement partners, will continue to bring those who threaten violence to justice.”

