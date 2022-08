A D.C. library police officer was shot and seriously wounded Thursday during a training exercise at a library branch in Southeast Washington, according to two officials familiar with the investigation.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the Anacostia neighborhood library in the 1800 block of Good Hope Road SE.

Few details were immediately available and the precise circumstances were unclear. The officials said it appears a private contractor involved in the exercise may have shot a police officer for the library. They said that preliminary indications are that the shooting was accidental.