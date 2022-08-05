How to get a monkeypox vaccine in the D.C. region

Even before the first U.S. case of monkeypox was confirmed in Massachusetts in mid-May, D.C. public health officials were preparing for an influx of infections.
The federal government this week declared monkeypox a 'public health emergency’ to shake loose funding and bolster its response to the rapidly-spreading virus, which is shared through close personal contact and has so far predominantly infected men who have sex with men. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed more than 7,100 cases had been recorded across the country as of early August, a total that has doubled about every eight days and which experts say is a significant undercount.