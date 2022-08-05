The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man found unconscious and not breathing in Potomac River after search

By
August 5, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. EDT
First responders search the Potomac River near Thompson’s Boathouse on Friday for someone “possibly missing” from a boat. (Maria Sacchetti/The Washington Post)

D.C. police say they pulled a man from the Potomac River who was unconscious and not breathing Friday morning after a search by emergency responders for someone spotted trying to swim to a loose boat.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday, D.C. fire authorities wrote on Twitter that they were conducting a rescue operation to search for a person “possibly missing” from a boat in the river. They later wrote that witnesses had reported “seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff” and the person was “not seen again.”

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Authorities said that the Arlington Fire Department aided in the search.

A little after 7 a.m., the D.C. fire department wrote on Twitter that the incident had “transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation.”

A D.C. police spokesperson said authorities had pulled a man from the water who was unconscious and not breathing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...