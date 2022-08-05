Man found unconscious and not breathing in Potomac River after search

D.C. police say they pulled a man from the Potomac River who was unconscious and not breathing Friday morning after a search by emergency responders for someone spotted trying to swim to a loose boat.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday, D.C. fire authorities wrote on Twitter that they were conducting a rescue operation to search for a person “possibly missing” from a boat in the river. They later wrote that witnesses had reported “seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff” and the person was “not seen again.”