Man found unconscious and not breathing in Potomac River after search

D.C. police say they pulled a man from the Potomac River who was unconscious and not breathing Friday morning after a search by emergency responders for someone spotted trying to swim to a loose boat.
Update water rescue vicinity Thompson’s Boathouse. Witnesses report seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff and not seen again. #DCsBravest, along with @DCPoliceDept harbor units and water rescue resources from @ArlingtonVaFD are conducting a search. pic.twitter.com/s8wFbMGZeB— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 5, 2022
Authorities said that the Arlington Fire Department aided in the search.
A little after 7 a.m., the D.C. fire department wrote on Twitter that the incident had “transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation.”
A D.C. police spokesperson said authorities had pulled a man from the water who was unconscious and not breathing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.